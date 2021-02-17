TAMPA — Former Bucs receiver Vincent Jackson suffered from chronic alcoholism and other health issues prior to being found dead in a Brandon hotel room, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Wednesday.
In addition, Jackson’s family has concerns that he may have suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive and fatal disease associated with concussions, Chronister said during an appearance on the M.J. Morning Show on Q105 radio.
However, Jackson’s family said in a statement later in the day that Chronister had no authority to speak for them: “Sheriff Chronister does not speak on behalf of the Jackson family. The full autopsy report will not be available for weeks. Our focus right now is on laying Vincent to rest.”
RELATED: