Vince Sanford’s name has been called frequently this year at Falcon Stadium and elsewhere, just not in the same way as last season.
It was Sanford in 2021 who finished in the top 25 nationally in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles. That launched him onto the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Torphy watch lists. But it also thrust him into the cross hairs of every opposing team’s game plan.
“He’s had quite a year,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “Now, the protection turns that are happening are pretty obvious. When you see a quarterback repoint and send two linemen that way. He has elevated our defense.”
Sanford’s year-by-year numbers are significantly down. Through 10 games he has 1.5 sacks (he had 9.5 last year) and 4.5 tackles for loss for eight yards (last year he had 17 for 118).
The extra blocker he is facing because of his reputation is a big part of that. So, too, is the clock-chewing nature of the Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West) offense that has given opponents the smallest possession time in the nation. Also, the Falcons have faced just one opposing offense ranked in the top 100 in passing yards (that was No. 98 UNLV), so the opportunities, particularly for sacks, have been negligible.
Colorado State (2-8, 2-4 Mountain West) has the nation’s 107th-ranked passing offense. The Rams, when they visit Falcon Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday, will be the second-most prolific throwing team the Falcons have faced.
As Calhoun put it, “If you have 300 at-bats in a season, you aren’t going to hit as many homers or drive in as many runs.”
Sanford hasn’t found himself worried too much about the individual numbers in a season that Air Force’s defense is ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense (14.4 points per game) and fifth in total defense (264.4 yards per game).
“I’ve definitely been putting in the same amount of work,” he said. “There have been a number of things that are different this year from last year. It’s a little different coming into a season when nobody knows who you are. Also just playing statistically good defense so far, getting off the field on third down, it changes the numbers. That’s not where my focus is; it’s just mainly winning.”
Sanford will be among the 21 senior players recognized prior to their final home game on Saturday. Several of them, including Sanford, will graduate in December. He will serve as an aircraft maintenance officer in New Mexico.
Sanford said he hasn’t had time to grow reflective of his career at Air Force. But he did admit that, though individual numbers aren’t his focus, the contributions that have come from the attention he commands when opponents call his name are something that pleases him.
“I do take pride in that,” he said. “It’s definitely a good feeling. It opens lanes for other guys as well.”