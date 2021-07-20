The 2021 NHL Entry Draft is “average” in terms of overall depth, but unusual in terms of preparation, according to Colorado Avalanche director of amateur scouting Wade Klippenstein.
“There's some mystery to this draft,” Klippenstein said Tuesday.
“There’s going to be some players that are selected maybe later this year that are going to be better than the ones selected before there.”
There have been varied opportunities to see what’s available out there due to the pandemic. The Ontario Hockey League, for instance, canceled its 2020-21 season in April. The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's shortened season was interrupted several times by COVID-19 outbreaks, and the Western Hockey League canceled its postseason.
“I think every team has done their best with what they have to work with,” Klippenstein said.
Klippenstein has been with the organization since 2016 but the director of amateur scouting only since May 27. Alan Hepple, now director of pro scouting for the Arizona Coyotes, served in the role for five years.
The draft will be held virtually this weekend. Colorado was set to pick four times (28th, 61st, 92nd and 220th overall) as of Tuesday, adding a second-round pick in dealing Ryan Graves to New Jersey on Thursday.
“Overall, I think we’re very comfortable to where we are today as we get ready the rest of the week going to our meetings and finally making our picks Friday and Saturday,” Klippenstein said. “I think our group feels pretty good.”
As far as filling needs, Klippenstein pointed out by the time many of these teenagers are ready for the NHL, the “roster has changed over multiple times.”
“When we build our list, we build our list without the idea of exactly where we’re picking,” Klippenstein said.
“It’s the best player available each and every time.”