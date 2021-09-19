ENGLEWOOD — Vic Fangio is no stranger to facing rookie quarterbacks.
The Broncos coach has faced a rookie quarterback 27 times in his NFL career, posting an 18-9 record as a defensive coordinator or head coach. Last season, he was 2-1, going against quarterback Justin Herbert of the Chargers twice and Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins. And this season, he's set to go up against two more rookie quarterbacks: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence this Sunday and Jets' Zach Wilson next Sunday — the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in last year's draft, respectively.
While Fangio's record against rookie quarterbacks is impressive, it also shouldn't come as a surprise. Since 2013, rookie quarterbacks with at least seven starts, are 117-232-2 and have a winning percentage of 35.5%, according to Pro Football Reference. And in the league's history, of the 98 rookie quarterbacks who have started at least 10 games, only eight have won 10 or more games — Cowboys' Dak Prescott (2016) and Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (2004) hold the record with 13 wins each.
But as recently as this last draft, more teams are starting their rookie quarterbacks. Since 2000, only two rookie classes have seen five quarterbacks make their debut in Week 1: 2012 and 2021. And a big reason for that is that many NFL teams have adjusted their offenses to what their rookie quarterbacks did in college.
“The NFL game has adapted some of the things the college game is doing," Fangio said. "It used to be the other way around, and it still is — but there’s more ideas going back and forth with all the video everybody sees. They’re running plays that he ran in college too.”
Lawrence is one of those quarterbacks, as the Jaguars are hoping to replicate his success at Clemson in Jacksonville. But he likely won't hit those same marks Prescott and Roethlisberger hit, after the Jaguars dropped their season opener to the Texans last week, in which he was 28 of 51 for 332 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Still, it's easy to see why Lawrence was widely considered one of the best quarterbacks prospects in the draft since Andrew Luck in 2012.
“He definitely showed his talent," Fangio said. "This guy has got a great future ahead of him. He made some great throws, some great plays. Sometimes, a game can get out of hand like that one did for a lot of reasons, but you definitely saw his talent and his ability.”
One would think one of the biggest obstacles in preparing for a rookie quarterback is that there isn't much film to watch, especially when facing them in Week 2 and 3 of the season. But not for Fangio.
“You have the preseason games, too. He played in preseason," Fangio said. "Their coaching staff has a history of what they’ve done in the NFL. You try and look at some of that and piece it together, but there is no exact way to know you’re going to be right. You just keep looking at the plays they’ve been running and run plays that you know the coaches on the staff have run in the past — particularly against you. It’s a combination of all that.”
Historically Fangio is better with less film.
He's 17-6 when facing a rookie quarterback for the first time and 1-2 when facing them a second time in the same season, losing to Herbert (2020) and Byron Leftwich (2003) in his second go around. And oddly enough, he's 0-2 in last two contests against Jaguars rookie QBs, losing to Leftwich in 2003 and Gardner Minshew in 2019.
But this time feels a little different, having an experienced defense around him and an offense that looks poised to score against a porous Jaguars defense. He also won't have to face Lawrence or Wilson again this season.
In the end, while Fangio and his defense — regarded as one of the best in the league — will be facing two unexperienced quarterbacks the next two weeks, don't expect to see many differences in the Broncos' game plan. Because what Fangio does defensively isn't just often successful against rookies, but most quarterbacks in the NFL.
“We play the defense that we’re comfortable playing. No sense in making our guys uncomfortable for the sake of that," Fangio said. "Hopefully we do a good enough job disguising our intentions and that helps. A lot of people think pressuring a rookie quarterback is the way to go, but sometimes that makes it easy for him. It identifies the coverage; he gets the ball out quick. You just need to have a good mix of pressure and coverage."