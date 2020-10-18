The critical call in Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots was one Vic Fangio had never made in his lengthy career.
The blitz that sent safeties Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons after mobile Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on a fourth-down play in the final minutes was different than any other Fangio called in his roughly 20 years coaching NFL defenses, the second-year Broncos coach said.
“The final one today was one that we put in for this game. We had never run (it) before. I had never run (it) before in my career,” Fangio said after the Broncos’ 18-12 win.
Newton was able to get the pass off, but the extra rushers appeared to mess up the timing. Newton’s pass hit the ground as receiver N’Keal Harry was breaking out of his route.
“We’ve got to add guys sometimes to contain a good quarterback that’s a good runner,” Fangio explained. “It’s just where we’re at right now. I just thought the timing was right for it.”
One of his safeties agreed.
“That’s very Vic-esque,” Simmons said.
“He’s the type of guy that just has a great feel for the game in terms of play calling. He just felt it was the right time to call it.”
After Drew Lock’s second interception in as many possessions, the Patriots took over on their 28 with 3:14 to play and needing a touchdown to take a late lead. New England’s final drive started in promising fashion with Julian Edelman hitting James White for 22 yards on the second play. A handful of plays later, the Patriots used another trick play, a double-pass from Edelman to Newton, to get to the Broncos’ 24-yard line. Malik Reed’s second sack and a short completion to White brought up the critical fourth-and-10 play when Fangio bet on his defensive backs.
“It’s an all-out blitz and we have to cover for about three seconds,” cornerback Michael Ojemudia said. “Thanks to Vic for having the trust in us to cover our guys for that. That definitely takes some guts and we appreciate that call.”
The call, and execution, helped the Broncos win their second game of the season despite failing to score a touchdown. Brandon McManus’ right leg provided all the points on six field goals, four of which were at least 44-yards long with his longest make coming from 54 out.
“Obviously, I’m happy we’re scoring. I’d like some of those to be touchdowns, as everybody on this team would and every Bronco fan would,” Fangio said. “We’re going to have to work harder, finishing our drives, particularly in the red zone.”
Fangio thought Lock, who completed 10 of 24 passes for 189 yards and two interceptions in his return from injury, looked comfortable. Lock agreed, though he would’ve been a bit more cozy had one of his handful of shots to the end zone been caught.
“(I was) Very, very anxious,” Lock answered when asked about his temperament after his second interception. “That’s our offense, though. We’re going to take shots when they’re there. The first one (interception) was 100% on me. From the look I saw I felt I could have tried to squeeze it back shoulder and then of course the defender falls off. Tim (Patrick) and I will work on that this week. If I just throw it the way I’ve been throwing it the whole game … it would have been fine, I wouldn’t have been able to throw the (second) pick. We would have held the ball, possibly score, kick another field goal and I would have been sipping Gatorade on the sideline, relaxing, instead of biting my nails.”
Thankfully for Lock, his coach was cool enough to gamble late.
“At one time I was the leading blitzkrieger in the NFL, but I’ve been calling defenses now for 20-some years,” Fangio said. “The last few years, with the teams I had in San Francisco and Chicago, we didn’t need to (blitz), but it’s there when it needs to be had. Obviously, we needed to have it today.”