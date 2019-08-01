Broncos' new coach Fangio a mix of old-fashioned, newfangled
Broncos coach Vic Fangio looks on during drills at the team’s NFL football training camp Friday in Englewood.

CANTON, Ohio — Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio had an unpleasant afternoon in Cleveland, spending time in a local hospital battling a kidney stone.

9News' Mike Klis confirmed Fangio is now back with the team and will attempt to coach in the team's preseason debut tonight against the Atlanta Falcons in Canton, Ohio.

The league's annual Hall of Fame game is set to kick at 6:00 p.m. local time with the Broncos participating ahead of the ceremonies Saturday night that will enshrine Pat Bowlen and Champ Bailey. 

