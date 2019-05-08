The Rocky Mountain Vibes have a new name for their stadium at Stetson Hills and Tutt.
The minor league team will now play at UCHealth Park, it announced on Wednesday. This completes a naming overhaul for the team formerly known as the Sky Sox, which had played in what had for years been Security Service Field.
The stadium has also been getting an overhaul with new vendors, murals and colors. There will be custom furniture and seating along the concourse and – since the team’s new mascot is a s’more named Toasty – spots to roast marshmallows.
“Partnering with Memorial Hospital, the only Comprehensive Stroke Center and Level I Trauma Center in all of southern Colorado, gives us the unique ability to inform, educate and improve the overall health of Vibes fans and our broader community,” Vibes president and general manager Chris Phillips said.
The agreement will spread beyond naming rights, and include campaigns like MANtenance, aimed at spreading awareness of men’s health. There will be efforts to support UCHealth’s #Checkout initiative that teaches to be mindful of screen time. There will be events to encourage families to be active, a “Rock Your Routine” campaign to encourage healthy habits and the entities will work together on an annual Emergency Preparedness Day.
“UCHealth’s mission is to improve lives, and this partnership with the Vibes enables us to advance the health of the communities we serve,” said Joel Yuhas, president and CEO of UCHealth Memorial Hospital. “We look forward to engaging with Vibes fans and others in the Pikes Peak region to promote a culture of health and wellness along with offering education to avoid illness and injuries.”