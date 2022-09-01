Haaziq Daniels intends to turn his significant experience with Air Force into something not generally associated with the program’s methodical offense – fun.
“It’s a lot more fun,” Daniels said of how 18 career starts at quarterback will impact his handling of the position in 2022. “It takes the thinking out of the game when you’re able to just go out there and play. I would say a lot more fun, honestly.”
While we’re having fun, why stop with the action on the field?
Fullback Brad Roberts, who, like Daniels, generally brings a business-only approach to media appearances, changed to a lighter tone when the topic turned to his quarterback.
“He’s kind of a talker,” Roberts said. “We go back and forth, but it’s all friendly banter. He’s a good dude.”
So, does Daniels possess a good sense of humor?
“He thinks he does,” Roberts cracked.
Even coach Troy Calhoun launched into something of a comedy routine when talking about Daniels. The conversation had turned to Daniels throwing out the first pitch at a Houston Astros game this past summer. Calhoun said he had never thrown out a first pitch, then brought up the complications that would come with it if he were to ever do it.
“What do you pick? You only have one pitch,” Calhoun said. “You have a repertoire -- you have a slider, and a good hook and a slow hook and a slurve and absolutely a No. 1. Which pitch do you pick?”
Something about Daniels just lightens the mood, and isn’t that – the ability to bring out the best in those around you – the ideal trait for an Air Force quarterback?
He was certainly bringing out the best of those on the offense at the end of last season.
In Daniels’ final three starts the Falcons averaged 36 points and 476 yards of offense. That included touchdown passes of 92, 64 and 61 yards. In the First Responder Bowl he connected on 9-of-10 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns while adding two rushing touchdowns.
Now he’s had nine months to let those lessons soak in and marinate.
“Going from last year to this year working with him through the offseason, he’s taken massive strides,” said receiver David Cormier. “Coming into this season, like he said, for me the game has slowed down. Making reads quicker, reading defenses quicker. … It makes it more fun and you can sit back and smile a little bit like, ‘Yeah, we worked on that one.’”
Daniels missed spring ball after offseason surgery. He said he’s feeling 100 percent now, which wasn’t something he could claim during last season. That could help him be more explosive as a runner.
“I think that, honestly, I’m a lot stronger than I was last year,” he said.
The Falcons open the season at 11 a.m. Saturday with a visit from Northern Iowa, the No. 22-ranked at the FCS level. After that comes Colorado, a trip to Wyoming… and the rest of a slate that some in the national media have suggested will see Air Force favored in every game.
Sounds like a lot of pressure. Not to Daniels, that would take away from the fun of it.
“When you’re prepared,” Daniels said, “I feel like there’s no need to feel pressure.”