A media session at the star-studded Manning Passing Academy this summer included a handful of Power Five quarterbacks, and with them one representative from Colgate.
Air Force players and coaches can understand why Grant Breneman earned that spot.
“He’s decisive,” Falcons safety Garrett Kauppila said. “He puts the ball in places only they can get it.”
“A guy who has truly played a lot of football,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “Good poise, mobility and a knack within the pocket of being able to avoid the rush.”
“He doesn’t make mistakes and he doesn’t put them behind the sticks,” defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “He does a great job of getting rid of the ball and does a tremendous job as far as reading coverages. It’s a huge challenge for us with such an experienced guy.”
Air Force has made a habit of feasting on its season-opening competition. Strictly playing down against Football Championship Subdivision opponents in those games, the Falcons have won all 12 openers under Calhoun by at least 16 points and have shut out the past two. The average margin has been 49-12.
But the tone around the Falcons is a bit different this year, largely because of Breneman. The junior has led the Raiders to consecutive Patriot League championships. He owns a career passing line of 279 for 473 with 3,410 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions – and several of those came on balls tipped by his receivers. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Mechanicsburg, Pa., has also rushed for 719 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Colgate has won 14 of his past 16 starts.
“He’s everything you want your quarterback to be on and off the field,” Raiders coach Dan Hunt said. “He makes good decisions with the football; he makes good decisions off the field. The sky’s going to be the limit of what he can achieve.”
This past summer Breneman was one of 45 quarterbacks invited to assist Cooper, Peyton and Eli Manning at their prestigious camp in Louisiana.
“It was an unbelievable experience,” Breneman said. “I can’t really put it into words but everything from the group of college quarterbacks who were there, interacting with the Mannings and the other big-name guys who were on site… there aren’t many places where you get that caliber of quarterbacks and talent in one space.”
Colgate, which lost five of its front seven players on defense, fell behind by 27 points at halftime in its opener last week against Villanova. Breneman led a second-half rally with a touchdown pass and run, but the Raiders fell 34-14.
Calhoun said he watched the game and saw in the second half what his staff had seen routinely from Breneman in its offseason preparation.
That includes using multiple formations, moving to different points in the pocket as well as rolling the quarterback out of the pocket. Breneman’s experience allows for that versatility.
“I feel like we’re pretty prepared for them,” Air Force center Connor Vikupitz said. “But it’s not going to be the typical blowout that most Parents Weekend games turn out to be.”