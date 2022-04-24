Isaac Cochran understands the intricacies of chemistry and its real-world usage.
The Air Force senior offensive guard, former high school valedictorian and engineering chemistry major hopes to be a developmental engineer and work with materials on active duty.
“You’ve got atoms and molecules and then you’ve got how the molecules form into different metals,” said Cochran, whose attraction to the field stemmed from an elective that allows cadets to build a knife like a blacksmith. “That’s what I do.”
And speaking of chemistry, the Air Force offensive line was able to use this year’s spring practice session to further its own, as opposed to a year ago when all of the chemicals were just starting to be tested together.
In 2022, the Falcons will return three regular starters on the line – Cochran, and tackles Everett Smalley and Kaleb Holcomb – as well as two others, center Thor Paglialong and guard Wesley Ndago, who started five games apiece.
In 2021, the line was returning no starters yet went on to help the team lead the nation in rushing and earn a spot as a finalist for the Joe Moore Award which honors the nation’s top line.
“Something important about playing on the o-line together is being able to see through one set of eyes together – to know each other’s timing, to know if a defense stems how early does it have to be for us to run it or will we just keep the front the same and react,” the 325-pound Cochran said. “With experience and playing with guys you’ve played with the past year you’ve developed that timing, so you can continue to just refine it and get better working with each other and building on that experience.”
Coach Troy Calhoun clearly wants more from his offense than the 4,267 rushing yards (328.2 per game) that it produced during the 10-3 season in 2021.
“We’ve got to play better,” Calhoun said. “I’ll say this, I thought last year there were some times we left some yards on the table up front.
“This spring has been invaluable for those guys in terms of their communication. We’ve just got to keep taking forward steps.”