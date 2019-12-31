The UCCS men’s basketball team, led by senior Padiet Wang, is trying to show its claws on defense this year after injuries and exhausted eligibility took a toll on the 2019-20 roster.
The Mountain Lions scored 82.5 points per game during a 17-12 (14-8 RMAC) campaign a year ago. The Mountain Lions are down to 74.3 points per game through a 7-3 (3-2 RMAC) start to this season. UCCS graduated three double-digit scorers from last year: Elijah Ross, the program leader in assists, sharpshooter Dalton Walker and multi-level scorer Brandon Malone. The Mountain Lions also anticipate medical redshirts for injured sophomores DaRaun Clark and Wyatt Dolberry.
“We knew we’d be a better defensive team this year and have to rely on that. But now when we lose two offensive-minded guys, it’s even more so,” UCCS coach Jeff Culver said Tuesday. “The guys are buying in though and understanding that defensively we need to not be great, but we need to be special.”
Wang is a solid start to a special defense. The 6-foot-4 guard out of Overland High School in Aurora has recorded a team-best 25 steals and owns 10 of the team’s 60 blocks. He can guard all three perimeter positions, handle switches onto opposing bigs thanks to some added strength and has a knack for baiting opponents into passes he can turn into fast-break points, reminiscent of San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White, who started his college career at UCCS.
“Derrick used to be great at that for us on the defensive end, and P’s got a little bit of that, too, where he’s quick enough, athletic enough to recover and he can make defensive plays at the rim,” said Culver who recruited both players. “I don’t care if you’ve got him by 3 inches and by 30 pounds, he’s still going to meet you at the rim.”
Wang has hopes to be the next Mountain Lion to play professionally.
“It doesn’t matter where because that opportunity is slim. It’s like 1%, or something like that, of college players that actually play pro,” Wang said. “I’ll just be grateful to play anywhere.”
Wherever he ends up, he’s going to bring a balanced game.
In addition to his defensive abilities, Wang has added to his offensive arsenal in recent years.
“He’s always been able to guard those positions, but now offensively he’s able to shoot it a little better, handle it a little bit better, making some better decisions with it,” Culver said. “When we get him going downhill with the ball, it’s really difficult to guard.”
The expanded offensive game was on display in Tuesday’s practice ahead of Friday’s return to action at Dixie State. On one play, Wang inbounded the ball and received a quick pass back as he back cut to the hoop. A dribble or two later, he was rising up and dunking over a pair of defenders. He started dunking as a freshman in high school and really took off as a senior.
“I just remember one day in practice I got the ball, went up for a dunk and I just kept going up,” Wang said.
“I just took off from there.”
Later in the practice, the Mountain Lions reserves were forced into pushups after Wang hit a pull-up 3-pointer to end the session. Wang’s hope, before a professional career, is leaving with a league title. The Mountain Lions’ two RMAC losses to date came by a combined five points.
“I want a championship,” Wang said. “That’s what I really want.”
As the old saying goes, defense is the way to get there, and Wang has earned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference defensive player of the week award twice this season.
“I just don’t like people scoring on me, honestly,” Wang said.
He has highs of seven steals and four blocks as a senior.
“He’s got the athleticism, got the quickness. Now, he’s got the strength to be able to get that much better as a defensive player,” Culver said.
“He’s got some great gifts, and then he’s really been working on it through the years to become an elite defender.”