Jordan Burt effectively took the Switchbacks FC torch from Luke Vercollone on Wednesday when the club announced the 28-year-old is coming back for a fifth season in Colorado Springs.
When Vercollone retired after the 2018 United Soccer League regular season, Burt became the only option as far as players who could be part of every Switchbacks FC team.
Burt’s signing is more than ceremonial.
Throughout the previous four seasons, the Butler product has showcased versatility, holding down spots at center back, outside back and in the defensive midfield, where he spent most of 2018.
Last season, Burt tied with winger Shane Malcolm for the team lead in goals thanks in part to his role as the team’s penalty taker. The midfielder started 31 of his 33 appearances a season ago, missing just one game, which was the result of a red card.
“Having Jordan back is great for the team. He brings a fantastic mentality and competitive nature to his play,” said Switchbacks coach Steve Trittschuh in a team release. “We will need his experience and leadership as we head into the 2019 season.”
Burt is the second player announced as part of the 2019 version of the Switchbacks, joining former teammate Rony Argueta, who returns to Colorado Springs after spending 2018 with Fresno FC. Argueta’s signing was announced last week.
The defensive midfielder and Burt were both members of the 2016 Switchbacks, the last time the club made a playoff appearance.
“Being with the club from day one has given me a deep appreciation for the fans, city, and club and being able to play another year here is a real honor,” Burt said in the release. “I am eager to get started playing the game I love, helping cultivate a winning culture, and being a part of a product that the city can be proud of. The 2019 campaign will be a special one.”