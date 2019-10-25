It was a night of emphatic firsts for Colorado College.
Freshman goaltender Matt Vernon posted 26 saves in his collegiate debut and was just over a minute away from a shutout as CC upended Michigan State 3-1 on Friday night.
He shared the spotlight with Bailey Conger, who scored his first and second goals for the Tigers after sitting out a transfer year.
The best of Vernon’s stops was a glove save on a booming shot on a third-period penalty kill. Only Mitchell Lewandowski’s late power-play goal marred the fairytale first start for the 21-year-old son of Stanley Cup winner Mike Vernon.
“The only thing I wanted out of that game was to get a win,” Vernon said.
“It’s a game of inches. One extra inch and that would have been a save. But I think I’d rather save my shutouts for conference play.”
He wasn’t the only one with a memorable debut. Sophomore Jackson Ross and freshman Sam Renlund made their collegiate debuts at forward. Both earned assists on Conger’s goals, Ross the first and Renlund the second.
During a delayed penalty that he drew, Conger tipped a Bryan Yoon shot past Drew DeRidder to make it 1-0 Tigers.
“(Yoon) shot it right on my stick,” Conger said. “I don’t even move, I just barely tipped it. I’ll take that one any day.”
Against Michigan State, he doubled his goal output in 24 games with previous team Providence. Both tallies were met with repeated and enthusiastic fist pumps.
“Those were a year in the making,” Conger said.
“It’s tough sitting out, but it’s good to be back. Very worth it.”
Conger was pushed from behind into the boards which saddled Michigan State with a five-minute major. Grant Cruikshank, camped to DeRidder’s left, finished off a slick passing play with 15 seconds left in the first period and made it 2-0. Chris Wilkie picked up the primary assist and Yoon earned his second of the night.
Conger followed up on his own rebound early in the third period, wrapping it around the opposite post. He also won 7 of his 11 faceoffs for the Tigers, who haven’t had the edge in that category in three games so far.
Vernon’s start was something of a surprise as Ryan Ruck was solid in the opening weekend against Minnesota, making 60 saves. But coach Mike Haviland wanted to give both a chance.
Vernon said he was more comfortable in his first start than he thought he would be. His coach praised his rebound control.
“(Vernon’s) earned it. He’s been really good since Day 1 here,” Haviland said, “You’ve got goaltenders now, that’s a good problem to have.
“We would have liked to see that (shutout) happen for him in his first game.”
Nick Halloran, who had five assists in the Minnesota series, sat out with a lower-body injury suffered in practice on Wednesday, per Haviland, who said it was a game-time decision. Alex Berardinelli took his place on the top line.
Senior defenseman Kristian Blumenschein made his season debut after being injured in warmups for the team’s exhibition game. He resumed his spot with Yoon and saw power play action.