DENVER — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews went to sweep the puck out of the crease in overtime Saturday and found himself holding, essentially, an expensive broom handle.

“Next thing I knew, my blade’s in the corner,” Toews said.

Max Pacioretty’s stick worked just fine, and the Vegas Golden Knights took a 3-2 victory, as well as a potentially valuable standings point.

Colorado earned three points in the two-game series against Vegas and has at least one in 10 straight. But it was hardly the dominant effort of Thursday night.

“We had a little bit more to give tonight,” Toews said. “I don’t think it was a bad game from our team, but it wasn’t our game.”

“Tonight was just one of those nights where you’re a little bit behind or lacking in a couple of different areas. I don’t think we’ve been outshot in a while.”

Toews’ stick breaking next to goaltender Philipp Grubauer was bad fortune, as was a non-call in overtime. Nathan MacKinnon was tripped up, leading to an odd-man rush.

“I think we played pretty well but not quite good enough to win,” coach Jared Bednar said.

Joonas Donskoi picked up the puck at the red line, swerved it around Brayden McNabb and sent it over Marc-Andre Fleury’s (22 saves) glove 1:16 into the game.

Vegas’ Alec Martinez cancelled that goal out late in a power play. One minute, three seconds later, Brandon Saad got the ball rolling before heading off on a line change. Toews played catch with MacKinnon, who held onto it until Toews came through the slot. Toews took the pass and scored.

Vegas fell apart in the second period Thursday but settled in during the middle frame Saturday. The Golden Knights maintained a narrow shot lead and kept the action even — something that hasn’t happened to Colorado often lately.

William Carrier tied the game at two with a deflection of Shea Theodore’s shot.

The Avalanche had to hold on during the last few minutes of regulation. Failures to clear followed turnovers in the neutral zone, which gave way to several good stops from Grubauer. He made 31 saves.

“We didn’t get a lot going,” Bednar said. “It seemed like their checking ramped up a little bit and we just weren’t moving quite as well as we were in the first two periods.”

Mikko Rantanen’s eight-game point streak (seven goals, seven assists) came to an end. Dan Renouf entered the lineup in place of defenseman Bo Byram, out after a hit from Keegan Kolesar on Thursday. Renouf dropped the gloves with Kolesar just after Donskoi’s goal.

“The physicality of the game doesn’t really intimidate our team,” Bednar said, adding that of course, aspects of it could be better.

Byram will be evaluated daily, Bednar said. He seemed good, but not enough to play Saturday.

Fluctuating Colorado Avalanche fourth line takes turn in spotlight Raised stakes did little to slow the Colorado Avalanche. The team rolled past the Vegas Gold…