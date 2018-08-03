ENGLEWOOD • Vance Joseph believes the NFL’s controversial rules changes are a good thing.
“It’s for the safety of the league,” Joseph said Friday at UCHealth Training Center.
The players, however? They’re not as convinced.
The Broncos got the lowdown on rules changes that are sure to ruffle some feathers and could cost some team a win or two. Here’s the gist of the changes that have NFL defenders rolling their eyes: it’s a foul if a player lowers his head to initiate contact with his helmet — plus, the area of contact does not have to be to an opponent’s head or neck area. Helmet-led contact to a player’s torso or lower body is also a foul. Expect ejections, and all ejections will be reviewed at the league office in New York.
“If we see it, we’ll flag it,” said Julian Mapp, a veteran member of NFL officiating crews.
Do the Broncos have a firm grasp on the new emphasis on preventing helmet-led tackles?
“Kinda, sorta,” Joseph said.
But if the NFL gifted them Skittles, its players would suddenly prefer M&Ms. For years players have complained the league doesn’t protect their most valuable asset, the men on the field.
Now that measures have been taken to safeguard the players from dangerous, helmet-led tackles, they still aren’t sure it’s a good idea.
Actually, they’re convinced it’s not.
“If I’m in that situation, I’ve got to get the ball out,” safety Will Parks said.
The message, however, was clear: adjust, or flags will be thrown.
“Just because you feel it’s not right, you’ve still got to play by the rules,” safety Justin Simmons said.
