The last year featured more of the waiting game and less of the beautiful game than Uvaldo Luna or any athlete in their prime years would prefer.
The only respite for the first-year Colorado Springs Switchbacks winger came March 7 when he started and set up the game-winning goal in a season-opening 2-1 road win over OKC Energy.
“One thing we talk about with our wide players is getting in behind. Well, that’s what he did to score or set up that goal,” Switchbacks coach Alan Koch said.
“I was very, very pleased with him.”
With the match tied in the 77th minute, Luna outmuscled an Energy defender after a failed clearance to win the ball on the edge of the area and dribbled past another defender to get near the end line. There, he played a dangerous ball across the box and let Oklahoma City’s Tucker Stephenson get it across the line.
“I went to the ball with determination,” Luna said. “Fortunately, one of the defenders bounced it in the net.”
Though it went down as an own goal, the mobbing from his new teammates had to feel good after months away from competition and growing uncertainty surrounding his future.
“I was in Houston for around three or four months just waiting and hoping I’d get a chance here in the States,” Luna said.
The Texan, who also has Mexican citizenship through his parents, left the United States at 14 to join the Tigres UANL academy in his parents’ home country. There, he developed into a professional, making his debut as a teenager in 2013. That came months after he played in the FIFA U-20 World Cup where he scored against Mali and helped Mexico to the knockout stage.
“Wow, it was incredible,” he said. “I never thought I would be able to go to a World Cup. Fortunately, I made it to one.”
But the storybook rise to soccer stardom seemed to end there.
Luna made just a few appearances with Tigres’ first team before being loaned to three clubs in Mexico and Colombia over the next four years.
“I didn't have that much opportunity there,” Luna said. “There was so many good players there.”
He returned to Colombia in 2019, the first year Tigres did not control his rights, and he made 17 appearances for Union Magdalena before turning his attention to the north.
“I had a long time not knowing where I was heading. It was just loan after loan,” he said. “I wanted something steady for my career.”
When Koch heard of Luna’s desire to play professionally in the U.S. through an agent, the two sides did not need long to agree to terms.
“I personally don't think he’s reached his ceiling yet,” Koch said.
Luna seems to agree with that assessment and said his goals in American soccer are not in the United Soccer League Championship but in Major League Soccer, the top of the U.S. soccer pyramid. Koch encouraged that approach, saying he doesn't want players who are content with their situation. The former FC Cincinnati coach added that what separates a top USL player and a fringe MLS player hardly related to quality but more connected to circumstance.
“There is no difference,” Koch said of the ability levels. “I can say that because I’ve been on both sides.”
As of March 7, Luna has played professionally on both sides of the border, and he's applying one lesson learned in Mexico that should serve him well whenever he’s done waiting for USL Championship play to resume.
“Making it there isn’t the hard part, maintaining it is the hard part,” Luna said. “Hopefully, I can get to do that with determination, with discipline.”