Joe Scott knows he’ll need to learn right along with his young Air Force team.

Scott, the Falcons coach, utilized nine players for at least 10 minutes on Saturday in a 75-68 loss to Nevada. For someone accustomed to only seven or eight deep on his bench, this was new. And it required extra attention to manage.

“Just like sometimes in this process, I have to be someone’s development when they’re young. You know, you’ve got to go through the growing pains,” Scott said after the game. “Well, in some respects the players right now are going to have to go through that a little bit with me in my ability to feel it out and go with who I think should be in there.

“That’s going to be part of this process for us.”

Against Nevada — a game that went down the wire — Air Force used senior A.J. Walker for 38 minutes, 18 seconds. Freshman Ethan Taylor played 36:47 and fellow freshman Jake Heibreder logged 30:15. Six other players played between 22:04 and 10:19.

Among the nine were four freshmen, a sophomore, three juniors and a senior.

This is out of character for Scott, whose Falcons last year had nine players go 10 or more minutes on three occasions. Two were in blowouts that led to extra garbage time; another was in a game that saw two players foul out.

Taylor (37.2 minutes per game) and Walker (36) rank first and third in the Mountain West in minutes played, underlying Scott’s approach to playing time that was clearly forged at Princeton under coach Pete Carril. Scott averaged 39.2 minutes per game as a senior in 1986-87 and was one of five players that year for the Tigers to start all 25 games and average 30 or more minutes.

Scott has reiterated that he won’t play a player simply for the sake of putting him on the floor. If he’s playing someone, it’s because he believes he can help the team.

“It’s not my job to put you in. It’s your job to make me put you in by how you practice every day in terms of how you execute and know what we do and know that formula,” Scott said. “I know all the guys that played (Saturday) can help us.”

The offshoot of the added depth figures to be fresher legs for the Falcons, which will come in handy this week as they embark on four games in eight days. After the loss Saturday, they will play at Boise State on Tuesday (the first home game for the Broncos in three weeks), then return home for a makeup date against UNLV on Thursday before hosting Colorado State on Saturday.