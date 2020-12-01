Air Force football has a scheduled flight around noon Wednesday that will take it directly to Logan, Utah. Assuming, that is, both teams give the all clear when it comes to COVID-19 testing.
Considering Air Force saw three of its past four games called off because of cases — two within their own team, one from positive tests for Colorado State — and Utah State had one game canceled, there will be an air of uncertainty until the final go-ahead is given Thursday prior to the 7:30 p.m. scheduled kickoff at Romney Stadium.
“I hope we get to kick off on Thursday night,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said.
Mountain West teams test for the virus three times weekly. Air Force’s most recent test was conducted early Tuesday afternoon. Results have generally been available between 24 and 48 hours after the tests, so Air Force could potentially know prior to its scheduled departure if there are complications. This is what happened before the Falcons were set to travel to Army on Nov. 5 for a game Nov. 7 that was postponed and rescheduled for Dec. 19.
A reminder of the frailty of sports at the present moment came Tuesday afternoon when the Falcons women's basketball team had to call off a game with Nebraska-Omaha a few hours before tipoff.
Air Force players insist the uncertainty doesn’t complicate the preparation.
“If you’re focused on whether the game’s going to get canceled or not, you’re not really preparing the best you can for the game that’s coming up,” slot receiver Ben Peterson said.
Outside linebacker Grant Donaldson missed Air Force’s most recent game — a 28-0 shutout of New Mexico on Nov. 20 after contracting COVID-19. He said he experienced mild symptoms that he described as “just a little different than a normal cold.”
“I wasn’t on my death bed or anything like that,” he said.
But he knows his football career could be. Missing the game against the Lobos, as it turned out, cost the senior a final chance to play a home game. With only the Aggies and Black Knights remaining on the schedule, there’s little room for error should further complications arise.
“It’s kind of a scary feeling,” Donaldson said. “We really just don’t know what’s going to be happening next. We are very hopeful that we are going to be able to play these last two games and possibly a bowl game, but who knows at this point?”
Air Force players are hitting a tough part of the semester academically, with year-end projects due this week and finals scheduled for next week. Donaldson said the extra work had already given him late nights this week.
“As Air Force football players, we deal with that all the time,” Peterson said. “It’s never going to be perfect, you’re always going to have schoolwork and stuff; there’s a lot of different things you’ve got to focus on. You kind of learn how to deal with that and you have to with time management. When it’s time to play football it’s time to play football. You put school away and you do what you’ve got to do to go out there and win.”
Utah State defeated New Mexico 41-27 last week, but the previous week it had to cancel a game at Wyoming because of COVID-19 cases in the program.
For four consecutive weeks either Air Force (2-2, 1-2 Mountain West) or Utah State (1-4, 1-4) has seen a game postponed or canceled. So, no one will be caught by surprise if this one ends up shelved as well.
But until that happens, these teams are preparing as they always would.
“Sometimes to get to the light,” Utah State interim coach Frank Maile said, “you’ve just got to continue to walk through the dark.”