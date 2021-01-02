Air Force fixed some of the issues that had plagued it two days earlier.
There’s no quick fix for Neemias Queta, though.
In a 72-53 victory over the Falcons at Clune Arena on Saturday, the Utah State 7-foot NBA prospect scored 15 points with 11 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and two steals.
“He’s a very good player,” Air Force coach Joe Scott said. “Some big guys, it’s all about them. It’s, ‘Me, me, me, me — I’m gonna score.’ He’s a very good passer, too. And they know that and they all move the ball, so he’s a tough guy because he’s getting it for himself and he’s getting it for other guys.”
Behind Queta’s production and his ability to find cutting teammates, the Aggies outscored Air Force 44-22 in the paint — a 22-point disparity in a 19-point victory.
That wiped out the work Air Force did in adjusting from the ills in an 83-48 blowout loss to Utah State in the first game of the two-game series. In that game the Aggies led 45-5 in points off turnovers. This time the Falcons cut their turnovers from 26 to 16 and led 17-16 in points off turnovers.
This is part of what Scott sees as the process of building the program in his first year back with Air Force. Sophomore Nikc Jackson had never seen an opponent quite like Queta on the interior. Unable to replicate something like that in practice, Scott hopes Jackson can now go about finding what he can use to his advantage in those matchups — namely his quickness and conditioning.
“It’s a challenge that I’m willing to embrace,” Jackson said.
There were other issues for the Falcons. They fell in a 14-0 hole to start the game, then gave up an 18-6 run to start the second half. They shot just 40.4 percent and had just eight assists.
Junior guard A.J. Walker led Air Force with 19 points, while senior Chris Joyce added 11.
For Utah State, Justin Bean matched Queta’s 15 points and Brock Miller added 13.
Air Force failed to replicate the turnaround it had in the first two-game series under the new Mountain West format, as it lost big to Nevada in Game 1 and came back to win Game 2. But Scott left this game feeling better about the effort than he did in the opener, and the Falcons had this one within 13 points with 6:30 remaining. That’s hardly an achievement, but it’s progress considering the past two games against the two-time defending conference champions resulted in losses of 25 and 35 points.
Air Force hopes it’s part of the process of integrating Scott’s system and mindset, a process that nobody involved claimed would happen immediately.
“We’re not going away from these games like, ‘Oh well, they’re one of the better teams, so I guess you just can’t win.’ It’s definitely not that,” Jackson said. “It’s, ‘What can we do to beat this team? What are we missing to be at the same caliber as a team like Utah State?’”
Note
Junior forward Abe Kinrade left the game with a knee injury. Scott did not know the severity of the injury but said it would require “some real luck” to have Kinrade available for Wednesday’s game at Boise State. Kinrade ranks seventh on the team in minutes played and has been the top scorer off the bench, averaging 4.1 points per game.