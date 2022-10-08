Notes and numbers from Air Force's 34-27 loss at Utah State on Saturday night.
AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME
TD Blackmon, senior linebacker
The senior had a career-high 12 tackles. Including three behind the line of scrimmage, including a sack.
He has now had a tackle for loss in four consecutive games.
The numbers hardly helped his mood after a game in which Air Force was outscored 21-13 after halftime.
“We didn’t play, overall, the best game as a defense,” Blackmon said. “We just missed a lot of tackles, and they executed very well.”
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Will contrasting styles again bring fireworks?
It took a while, but this game got there. The first half didn’t lack for ball movement — Air Force via 105 yards from Brad Roberts on 21 first-half carries and Utah State until it reached the red zone — but with Air Force chewing clock and Utah State twice settling for two field goals, the score was a relatively low 14-13 Falcons lead at halftime. Then things got a little crazy in the second half, with 24 combined points scored in the fourth quarter alone.
Air Force continues to fight war of attrition
The injuries just keep piling up to the point where there’s no denying the impact. The Falcons were again without Cade Harris (RB/WR), DeAndre Hughes (RB), Dane Kinamon (WR/RB), Zac Larrier (QB/RB/WR) and Kyle Patterson (TE). Then the defense lost inside linebacker Alec Mock and cornerback Michael Mack II on Saturday.
Impact of new Utah State quarterback
As Air Force coach Troy Calhoun pointed out, the last guy wasn’t too bad, either. Logan Bonner led Utah State to a Mountain West championship last year. But he was also around as the team started 1-3 this season. Seeing Utah State’s offense operate under Cooper Legas, it’s difficult to imagine that being possible. Legas threw for 215 yards — completing 18-of-23 passes — and ran for 76 yards. The Aggies averaged 6.8 yards per play.
BY THE NUMBERS
0
Points Air Force had given up in the third quarter this season, a run of dominance that ended when Utah State scored a touchdown on a 21-yard run from Calvin Tyler Jr. It was, oddly enough, the first touchdown the Aggies had scored in the third quarter this season.
1
First-career interception for Air Force safety Jayden Goodwin, coming with eight seconds left in the first half.
14
100-yard games for Brad Roberts, matching Beau Morgan for the most in Air Force history.
26
Career touchdowns for Roberts, moving him into a tie for eighth all-time in Air Force history with Tim McVey.
51
Yards on Matthew Dapore’s fourth-quarter field goal. He appeared to have missed when the kick hit the right upright, but Utah State had called a timeout before the snap. Air Force kicked again, and DaPore connected. He also hit from 40 yards and has hit 14 of 15 attempts dating back to last season.