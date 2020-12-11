What more can J-Brou do?
Colorado sophomore running back Jarek Broussard, or 'J-Brou' as teammates and coaches like to call him, has been one of college football’s biggest surprises this season.
After taking over the starting role with Alex Fontenot sidelined by injury, Broussard started his college career with four straight 100-yard games, most notably last week’s 301-yard game against Arizona. His low-yardage game came in a 121-yard outing at Stanford. He enters Saturday’s game with 733 rushing yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the season opener against UCLA.
Utah enters Saturday’s game leading the Pac-12 in run defense, limiting opponents to just over 104 yards per game.
It will be worth watching what Broussard can do against the Utes on Saturday.
Is Utah just getting going?
Few teams have faced a longer wait to start the season than Utah.
The Utes didn’t play their first game until Nov. 21 after their first two games against Arizona and UCLA were canceled without a replacement.
The Utes then lost consecutive games against USC and Washington before getting a win last week against Oregon State.
Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said he sees a rapidly improving team as the Utes settle into their season. Most notable, Dorrell said, is Utah’s increased efficiency and comfort in their systems on both sides of the ball.
“They’re a different team,” Dorrell said. “I know that they’re a very, very good team. Their record has no indication of really what the capability of what this team is.”
If Utah, originally picked to finish third to Colorado’s fifth in the Pac-12 South Division, can continue to improve, the Buffaloes could be in for one of their toughest games of the season.
Who’s more of a morning team?
History is expected to be made right at kickoff Saturday morning.
After the Colorado vs. Utah game was moved from Friday night to Saturday morning to fill the void in FOX’s television slate with the Ohio State vs. Michigan game canceled, the action at Folsom Field is scheduled to start at 10:05 a.m. It is expected to be the earliest start of any game in Folsom Field’s 97-year history, just beating a 10:09 kickoff of the 2007 Colorado-Nebraska game.
Dorrell welcomed the early morning if it meant more TV time for his players and program.
“Actually, I like that it’s going to give us more TV exposure on a bigger platform, so that’s a good thing,” Dorrell said.
Had the game been played Friday, it would have been broadcast on Fox Sports 1.
Colorado’s earliest game this season was at Stanford, a 1:30 p.m. start that also produced Colorado’s narrowest margin of victory this season. Utah has not started a game before 5:30 p.m.
A quick start Saturday could help decide the eventual winner.