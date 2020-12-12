What more can J-Brou do?
A step back was to be expected after Jarek Broussard rushed for 301 yards last week, but not the kind of a step back on display Saturday.
Broussard, Colorado’s sophomore running back, was held under 120 yards for the first time this season in a loss to Utah. His 14 carries amounted to 80 yards with a long run of 18 yards. He finished the first half with 30 yards rushing and lost a fumble that set up a Utah field goal just before halftime.
While the rushing numbers weren’t quite what CU fans have come to expect from their breakout back, Broussard had a season-high three catches for 16 yards.
The 14 carries were a season-low for Broussard after getting at least 25 handoffs in each of the first four games. With Utah ahead by a touchdown or more for most of the fourth quarter, CU was forced to throw.
“We weren’t as heavily into the run just because of the situations in the game, particularly the fourth quarter,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said. “Pretty much that whole fourth quarter, we were trying to get ourselves back into scoring position.”
Broussard will look to have a better day next week with the Buffaloes expecting to play a Pac-12 North opponent, though nothing has been announced yet.
Is Utah just getting going?
The Utes looked like a team still gaining momentum.
Utah finished with zero penalty yards, won the turnover battle 3-1 and outrushed Colorado by 82 yards in its second straight win after a delayed start to the season. The Utes’ only giveaway came when quarterback Jake Bentley’s arm was hit on a throw, leading to Mekhi Blackmon’s first interception.
Utah’s defense intercepted Sam Noyer and recovered fumbles from Noyer and Broussard.
“That’s an issue. You can’t turn the ball over,” Dorrell said.
“Those three turnovers were critical in moments of the game where we’re getting ready to drive.”
Colorado was flagged on four occasions, resulting in 35 free yards for Utah.
Who’s more of a morning team?
The earliest kickoff in Colorado football history came with snow covering the turf at Folsom Field and cold temperatures, which seemed to favor the visitors.
Bentley hit Brant Kuithe for 24 yards on Utah’s first play of the game. The Utes capped the game’s first drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Solomon Enis, needing just six plays to go 60 yards.
Colorado would punt on its first two drives before Sam Noyer lost a fumble on the third.
Though the Buffaloes would wake up as the day went on, eventually leading 21-10, the Utes got off to a fast start before putting the game away in the afternoon.