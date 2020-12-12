2
Scoreless quarters for Colorado in Saturday’s loss to Utah. The Buffaloes, who scored in all but one quarter in their first four games of the season, failed to produce points in the first and fourth quarters Saturday.
10
Tackles for Colorado’s leading tackler in Saturday’s game, linebacker Akil Jones. It was the first time this season Nate Landman, who left with an ankle injury, did not finish the game without at least a share of the team-high.
24
Total yards for Tyler Lytle, Colorado’s backup quarterback. After Sam Noyer left the game to have his shoulder checked out, Lytle completed 2 of 5 passes for 9 yards and added a 15-yard scramble.
28
Unanswered points for Utah in the second half to end the game. Colorado’s defense had allowed zero points in the second half of its two previous games.
67
Yards separating Utah running back Ty Jordan from Colorado’s Jarek Broussard. Jordan finished with 147 yards to mark the first time this season Broussard hasn’t finished as the game’s leading rusher.
142
Combined yards on Brenden Rice’s two touchdown plays. After returning a punt 81 yards for a score in the second quarter, Rice later took a screen pass 61 yards to the end zone.