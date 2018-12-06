USWNT.jpg
USWNT players pose for a team photo before the start of the International Friendly match between Portugal and Team USA at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota on November 8, 2018 in Estoril, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images).
The United States Women’s National Team is heading back to Colorado. This will be the 6th time that Dick's Sporting Goods Park has hosted the USWNT.

The No. 1-ranked USWNT will take on No. 6 Australia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 7 p.m. (MT), according to sources close to the event.

The match will be one of 10 to be played in a tour dubbed “Countdown to the Cup”. Eight of those matches will be held in the U.S. while the other two will be played in Europe.

