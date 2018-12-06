The United States Women’s National Team is heading back to Colorado. This will be the 6th time that Dick's Sporting Goods Park has hosted the USWNT.
The No. 1-ranked USWNT will take on No. 6 Australia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 7 p.m. (MT), according to sources close to the event.
The match will be one of 10 to be played in a tour dubbed “Countdown to the Cup”. Eight of those matches will be held in the U.S. while the other two will be played in Europe.
