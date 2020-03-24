Team USA has officially asked its athletes to begin looking to 2021.
With the International Olympic Committee’s announcement that it will postpone this summer’s Tokyo Games to an as-yet determined date next year, United States Olympic and Paralympic CEO Sarah Hirshland penned a letter Tuesday morning to American athletes.
“With this decision, the work of planning a new version of the Tokyo Games is now officially underway,” Hirshland wrote.
Specifics in the letter were sparse, as no concrete plans for the rescheduling have been set.
“I wish I had answers to every question out there," Hirshland told athletes, "but the reality is this decision is unprecedented, and therefore, presents an entirely new process – for you, for the organizers, for the NGBs and for the USOPC. Please know we are committed to working with you in the coming days, weeks, and months to address them together.”
The Colorado Springs-based USOPC has publicly supported the IOC through recent days as calls for postponing the game reached a crescendo. Hirshland backed the wait-and-see approach taken by the IOC on Friday, then reiterated support for a four-week deadline to make a decision announced by IOC chief Thomas Bach on Sunday.
It was only after an IOC board meeting revealed a postponement was inevitable that Hirshland and USOPC board chair Susanne Lyones co-signed a statement Monday asking for a postponement, citing an athlete survey in which 68% of U.S. athletes said a “fair playing field” wouldn’t be possible this summer.
In her letter to athletes Tuesday, Hirshland provided contact resources for athletes and reiterated that mental health resources were available.
“The excellence within Team USA is our resilience and how we overcome adversity. I have no doubt we will get through this together as a team, and all be better because of it,” she wrote. “I sincerely look forward to working with you as we once again plan our path to Tokyo.”
FULL TEXT OF LETTER
Team USA Athletes:
Despite the feeling of eventuality that so many of us have felt in the lead up to this moment - my heart breaks for you, your fellow athletes around the world, our friends at Tokyo 2020, the people of Japan, and all who are impacted by this global pandemic and the decision to postpone the Tokyo Games 2020.
We heard your concerns and we shared them. I thank you for being so forthcoming with your perspectives, and also for allowing us the time to hear from your teammates across all sports before making a recommendation to the IOC.
With this decision, the work of planning a new version of the Tokyo Games is now officially underway.
At the same time, we know from you, it’s important that the process of ensuring it is a fair and equitable Games be given equal attention. Working in partnership with athletes, NGBs, International Federations, the IOC and IPC, we’ll (re)define standards for selection and anti-doping, and ensure the reimagined Games live up to the original promise of Tokyo 2020.
This summer was supposed to be a culmination of your hard work and life’s dream, but taking a step back from competition to care for our communities and each other is the right thing to do. Your moment will wait until we can gather again safely.
I wish I had answers to every question out there, but the reality is this decision is unprecedented, and therefore, presents an entirely new process – for you, for the organizers, for the NGBs and for the USOPC. Please know we are committed to working with you in the coming days, weeks, and months to address them together.
In the meantime, please focus on taking care of yourself and your community. If you need support or have questions, please come to us or your NGB or the Athlete Ombudsman (ombudsman@usathlete.org). We are here to help. As a reminder, we have expanded our mental health services available to you during this time.
The excellence within Team USA is our resilience and how we overcome adversity. I have no doubt we will get through this together as a team, and all be better because of it.
I sincerely look forward to working with you as we once again plan our path to Tokyo.
Wishing you all my very best and go Team USA!
Sarah