The United States remains committed to sending athletes to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
For now.
Admitting there were more unknowns than known as COVID-19 spreads its global impact, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee leaders said Friday they would not use their clout to influence a decision that will ultimately be made by the World Health Organization, International Olympic Committee and Japanese government.
“Our Games are not next week or two weeks from now, they’re four months from now,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the Colorado Springs-based USOPC. “I think a lot may change in that time period, so we are affording the IOC the opportunity to gather that information and expert advice and at this point in time we do not feel it is necessary for us to insist that they make a decision.
“We’re doing our best to remain flexible, to be creative in solutions and to be nimble.”
The Olympics are scheduled to start July 24.
Some athletes remain in residence at the Olympic Training Centers in Colorado Springs and New York, but training at those facilities is at a standstill.
“Our No. 1 principle at the outset is the safety and well-being of our athletes and the safety and well-being of the communities in which we all live,” Hirshland said. “That is inclusive of our training centers, but is also just as inclusive of our office environments, of our employees, our NGB partners and all of the support teams that are here working on behalf of Team USA.”
Understanding that anything short of a firm declaration of plans for the summer would leave many athletes and organizers in a state of unease, USOPC officials said they are “doubling down” on availability of mental health resources. They said there wasn’t a unanimous opinion from athletes on a best course of action. Some have expressed a desire for a delay to calibrate their already-altered training schedules. Others view this as their one opportunity to compete and want the Games held as planned. Leaders said all voices are being weighed and considered, but that fact-based directions from public health officials would ultimately act as the guide.
The USOPC did not reveal any contingency plans for the Tokyo Games or the formation of teams for the United States but said options on all fronts are being explored as they have been in close contact with IOC leaders and the sports’ national governing bodies, many of which are also based in Colorado Springs.
“We view it as our obligation to the athletes we serve to be ready,” USOPC chair Susanne Lyons said. “If there’s an opportunity for them, we’re not going to be the reason they don’t have that opportunity. We will be there and we will be ready.”