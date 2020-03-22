The International Olympic Committee will have a decision regarding this summer’s Tokyo Games within four weeks.
The deadline was set Sunday by IOC president Thomas Bach in a letter to athletes. He also said cancellation “is not on our agenda.”
Without the option of cancellation, that left only the decision whether to proceed as planned with the Games beginning on July 24 or finding a date for postponement. Postponing would cause an avalanche of logistical nightmares, he said, ranging from venue availability to making millions of nights of hotels available and adapting schedules in the international sports calendar to allow athletes to participate.
And all of this is in addition to the uncertainty regarding the COVD-19 virus that has created this situation.
“Our basis of information today is that a final decision about the date of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 now would still be premature,” Bach wrote.
“A decision about a postponement today could not determine a new date for the Olympic Games because of the uncertain developments in both directions: an improvement, as we are seeing in a number of countries thanks to the severe measures being taken, or a deteriorating situation in other countries.”
USA Swimming and USA Track and Field have issued statements requesting the Games be pushed back a year as athletes are left in an untenable situation — many without access to their typical workout routines — that is made worse by the ongoing uncertainty.
Colorado Springs-based U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee leaders spoke publicly on the issue for the first time Friday, saying there was little to do at this point besides staying prepared and monitoring the progress of the virus. On Sunday, the USOPC released a joint statement with the Athletes’ Advisory Council in support of the IOC.
USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland and AAC chair Han Xao co-signed the statement.
“The progress reflected in today’s IOC update to the global athlete community is an important step in providing clarity, but our athlete community continues to face enormous ambiguity surrounding the 2020 Games in Tokyo,” the statement said. “Having spent countless hours communicating with IOC leadership, our peers around the world, our NGBs and the athletes we serve, we know the difficult obstacles ahead and we are all appreciative that the IOC has heard our concerns and needs, and is working to address them as quickly as possible.
“Every day counts. We remain steadfast in our recommendation that Team USA athletes continue to heed the advice of public health officials and prioritize their health and wellness over all else. At the same time we are eager to continue to explore alternatives to ensure all athletes have a robust and fulfilling Olympic and Paralympic experience, regardless of when that can safely occur. Together we will find solutions that keep the spirit of the Games alive.”