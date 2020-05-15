As America continues to make its shift back to normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Wrestling released Friday a "how to" guide to returning to the mat. The document is an effort by the organization to help assist local wrestling communities with the decision to resume wrestling activity.
With the help of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic and USA Wrestling COVID-19 committees, the "Return to the Mat Guidelines" offers recommendations through four phases.
The phases focus on the importance of training at home, virtual coaches, cleaning equipment, keeping public workout groups to no more than 10 people and making sure athletes stay away from others if they're sick.
The guidelines will help athletes prepare for a return to competition.
"USA Wrestling is currently working on another document to assist the wrestling community, a 'Return to Competition Guidelines' document," the organization said in a statement, "which will be developed and reviewed in the same way as the 'Return to the Mat Guidelines' document."