Who's ready to start wrestling again?
If the answer is yes, USA Wrestling wants to help. The national governing body sanctions amateur wrestling events under the umbrella of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee in Colorado Springs.
On Friday, the organization released its Return to Events Guidelines outlining "extensive recommendations" to help state and local organizers hold matches, tournaments and other events again during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The document touches on specific actions, including venue selection, adherence to advice from government and medical experts, medical plans, infection mitigation procedures and communications. It can be viewed here.
"As USA Wrestling has suggested since the pandemic began, all individuals should keep themselves updated with the most recent information from their state and local public health department, and follow those local regulations," the organization said in a statement. "Club leaders, coaches, parents and individuals must make their own assessments as to the safety of their situations in conjunction with these documents."
Earlier this month, USA Wrestling released its Return to Mat Guidelines that focused on practicing and training.