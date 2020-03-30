A shipment of 1,000 masks is en route from China for donation to UCHealth facilities in Colorado Springs, the result of a collaborative effort between USA Weightlifting and its Chinese counterpart.
USA Weightlifting CEO Phil Andrews said some sponsors of Chinese Weightlifting Association had begun manufacturing masks to confront the demand as that country confronted its coronavirus outbreak. As demand for masks there has eased, the masks became available.
The Colorado Springs-based national governing body then reached out to Dr. Nicholas Piantanida, the sports medicine lead at UCHealth in Colorado Springs, and arranged for them to be distributed locally.
The masks shipped Sunday and should arrive late this week.
“We are now working with others to see if we can acquire more for donation to UCHealth,” Andrews said.
USA Weightlifting is also donating masks in Columbus, Ohio, as one of its sponsors based in Ohio, Rogue Fitness, has begun manufacturing masks.
Andrews, who took a pay cut to keep operations running close to normal in the face of lost revenue, also said an announcement is coming that a donor will fund free memberships and renewals to USA Weightlifting for healthcare workers fighting the pandemic.