USA Volleyball gold medalist Haleigh Washington gives Amanda Gillette a chance to see how it feels to wear an Olympic gold medal around her neck. Washington was visiting her old stomping grounds in Monument on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Haleigh used to play for the Colorado Juniors Club at the ACES facility. While visiting the club, she signed autographs for the young volleyball players. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)