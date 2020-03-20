USA Swimming has made a plea to push this summer’s Olympic Games to 2021.
In a letter sent Friday to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, USA Swimming made the appeal based on the health and safety as well as the pressure, stress and anxiety produced by COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding the Tokyo Games.
“It is with the burden of these serious concerns that we respectfully request that the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee advocate for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by one year,” said the letter, signed by USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey III.
“There are no perfect answers, and this will not be easy; however, it is a solution that provides a concrete path forward and allows all athletes to prepare for a safe and successful Olympic Games in 2021.
“We urge the USOPC, as a leader within the Olympic Movement, to use its voice and speak up for the athletes.”
USOPC leaders, including CEO Sarah Hirshland and Chairwoman Susanne Lyons, addressed media Friday morning, saying the organization’s stance at this point is to await further developments, but plan to be prepared for the Games, set to begin July 20.
“We are focused on Tokyo 2020, and we will continue to be as long as that possibility stays ahead of us,” Hirshland said. “We have not set out a specific timeline of a decision-making criteria at this point. Every day there are steps taken and decisions made.”
The ultimate decision on the fate or timing of the Games will fall on the World Health Organization, the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government, though the financial clout brought by American networks and sponsors would almost certainly hold sway should they speak in a united voice.
Hirshland conceded that there was not a unanimous opinion among athletes on how to handle the unknowns.
USA Swimming made its stance clear in the letter.
“Our world class swimmers are always willing to race anyone, anytime and anywhere; however, pressing forward amidst the global health crisis this summer is not the answer,” the Colorado Springs-based governing body wrote to the USOCP, also headquartered in the city.
“The right and responsible thing to do is to prioritize everyone’s health and safety and appropriately recognize the toll this global pandemic is taking on athletic preparations. It has transcended borders and wreaked havoc on entire populations, including those of our respected competitors. Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all.”