It's finally here. After a 99-day lockout, the baseball season is about to begin.
On Friday, players — including Ryan McMahon, Kyle Freeland, C.J. Cron and Austin Gomber — started to filter into the Rockies' spring training facility. They'll be joined by the rest of the team on Sunday, with workouts beginning either that day or on Monday.
Here's the latest on this post-lockout world:
Updated Schedule
Spring training games will begin on Thursday, with the Rockies hosting the Diamondbacks at Salt River Field, the stadium they share in Scottsdale. After that, the Rockies will play an exhibition game every day except March 23 until April 5. The series in Las Vegas has been cancelled.
The Rockies will then return home to Denver, where they will host the Dodgers on April 8th at 2:10 p.m. Six games — four against the Dodgers and two against the Padres — will have to be made up at some point during the season. MLB is expected to announce those changes in the next week. Other than that, the Rockies will carry on their regular season as scheduled.
Free Agents
So far, free agency has been kind of boring, and the Rockies haven't made a move yet. But don't fret, with over 200 players still on the market, and camps set to open this weekend, the frenzy is expected to begin at any minute.
The Rockies' needs are clear, and a power hitter is at the top of the list. They have options — Kyle Schwarber, Michael Conforto and Kris Bryant are among the many names still available.
Non-roster invites
Minor league camp began last Sunday, and at least a dozen of those players will be invited over to major league camp to fight for a roster spot. It'll be an easy transition, all they will have to do is walk across the compound. They will likely get a great deal of playing time during early scrimmages — especially pitchers — as they are a week ahead of those on the 40-man roster.