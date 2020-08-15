It wasn’t for lack of trying.
Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves and the Arizona Coyotes won 4-2 Saturday afternoon, trimming the Colorado Avalanche’s series lead to 2-1.
With 34 seconds left before the second-period break, Brad Richardson sent a shot over Pavel Francouz’s shoulder from the faceoff dot on a disjointed play for a 2-1 Arizona lead.
“Arizona has earned enough scoring chances on their own. We don’t have to give them easy goals,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “If you look at the two goals tonight, that’s not on them. That’s on us.”
The Avalanche spent the majority of the third period trying to get it back, dominating possession and pelting Kuemper. Colorado pulled Francouz and pressed for the equalizer, but Taylor Hall scored an empty-netter.
Colorado was brought down a bit after winning the first two games of the first-round series and four of five since the restart. The third period was by far the team’s best but it wasn’t enough.
“With a better night, finishingwise, I think we’re gonna win that game,” Mikko Rantanen said. “It’s too late to say that so now we focus on the next one.”
Rantanen finally solved Kuemper with less than a minute to play. His shot pinballed off several legs. Colorado again pressed to tie the game but Arizona added another empty-netter.
Andre Burakovsky, who scored what he called a lucky goal Friday that turned out to be the winner, tied the game 1-1 in the second period. His shot from the point deflected off a Coyote.
Bednar said he didn’t think the Avalanche shot the puck well, overall.
“We’re going to have to find a way to get in Kuemper’s eyes a little bit more,” the coach said. “If he’s seeing it, he’s stopping it.”
Derek Stepan scored 6:29 into the game. Hall shot a pass out from behind the net to Stepan, who beat Francouz glove side.
Francouz, getting the start in the latter half of the back-to-back after Philipp Grubauer won in net Friday, made 19 saves.
Nathan MacKinnon registered seven shots on net. He has had at least a point in each of Colorado’s six postseason games.
He’s already accumulated eight penalty minutes through those six games, picking up two minor penalties Saturday. He had just 12 through 69 regular-season games that made him a Lady Byng Memorial Trophy finalist for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct, paired with high playing ability.
Game 4 in the best-of-seven series is Monday.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy series. We knew this wasn’t going to be an easy game,” Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “We’ll be ready for Monday.”