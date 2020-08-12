Once again the Colorado Avalanche took care of business late and Nazem Kadri led the charge.
After a lot of shots, few great scoring chances and no scoring, the Avalanche broke through for three goals in a span of 1:23 late in the third period to take Game 1 of their first-round series against the Arizona Coyotes, 3-0.
“We weren’t a real dangerous team tonight, but we were able to capitalize on some of the chances that we did get,” coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta.
Mikko Rantanen capped the onslaught, going to one knee and continuing to sweep the puck in to the right of a sprawled Darcy Kuemper (37 saves).
Kadri, who’d been one of the Avalanche’s best players of the night, poked through a power-play goal with just under seven minutes left in the third period. Ten seconds later, J.T. Compher doubled the lead. He pulled the puck out of a scrum to his backhand and batted it in.
The Avalanche led the first-period shots 13-3 and the second 15-4. Second chances and close calls were hard to come by. Kuemper took care of everything they summoned.
“It’s not easy to get to the net on them and when you do make enough plays and do enough good things to get a good scoring chance, you run into Kuemper. That’s what we expected,” Bednar said, adding that Colorado stuck to the game plan.
The good news was Arizona’s offense wasn’t lighting it up either. Philipp Grubauer earned the nod for Colorado and opened the first round with a 14-save shutout.
“I think it was probably an easy game for us to get frustrated in,” said defenseman Erik Johnson, who led the team with eight shots on goal. “We played really well a majority of the game and they locked it down and didn’t allow a ton of Grade-A (chances) for a majority of the first and second and part of the third.
“We just stuck with it and we knew it was going to come.”
Nathan MacKinnon earned his third and fourth assists of the postseason but was held without a shot on goal. Kadri, the last-second hero of the Avalanche’s round-robin win against St. Louis, had seven.
“We just stayed relentless, stayed on the puck, and we knew it was going to come sooner or later,” Kadri said.
Colorado Avalanche sunk by Vegas Golden Knights late in overtime, will face Arizona Coyotes in first round
Avalanche in series openers
Per nhl.com, the winner of Game 1 in any best-of-7 series has an all-time series record of 476-220 (68.4%). In recent Avalanche history, winning Game 1 has not assured success.
2019 Calgary 4, Colorado 0
The start wasn’t so ominous after all as the Avalanche won the next four games.
2019 San Jose 5, Colorado 2
The Avalanche dropped three of four games in San Jose and a controversial overturned goal in Game 7 contributed to their playoff ousting.
2018 Nashville 5, Colorado 2
NHL's best regular-season team went on to close out the series in six games.
2014 Colorado 5, Minnesota 4, OT
Four games in the series went to overtime, where the Wild eventually won Game 7.
2010 Colorado 2, San Jose 1
Facing the top seed in the West again, the Avalanche went on to be eliminated in six games.