Attempting to shake things up and avoid the brink of playoff elimination, the Arizona Coyotes benched their best player of the series. Darcy Kuemper donned a baseball cap and Antti Raanta entered the net for the third period Monday.
It was wildly ineffective.
Cale Makar tore through and around the defense and scored 19 seconds in. The rout was on in an eventual 7-1 victory and the Avalanche took a 3-1 series lead.
“That was an amazing goal and I think what’s even more amazing is how easy he made it look,” Matt Nieto said.
Matt Calvert scored a minute and a half later to make it 6-1 and Mikko Rantanen deflected an Erik Johnson shot past Raanta to close the scoring.
Calvert’s fourth line opened the scoring as well. With Ian Cole tying up his man at the benches, Nieto and Calvert got a step on the Coyotes. Nieto passed to Calvert then got it back and redirected it in off his skate.
“We count on those guys for so much,” coach Jared Bednar said. “It was really nice to see them get rewarded.”
Nazem Kadri scored the second and third goals as the Avalanche enjoyed three in the final six minutes of the first period. Both came on the power play.
In the second period, Kadri picked off a whiffed dump-in at the blue line. He sent the puck ahead to Andre Burakovsky, who went off on a 2-on-1 with Joonas Donskoi that the Finnish forward finished.
Jakob Chychrun scored the Coyotes’ only goal. Play never tipped toward Philipp Grubauer’s end of the ice consistently. He made 14 saves for Colorado.
Kuemper made 49 saves Saturday in Arizona’s only win of the first-round series, a 4-2 decision.
“We know we were one of the best goal-scoring teams in the league this year so we tried to stick with it,” Nathan MacKinnon said. “We’re such a deep team that it was just eventually going to go in.”
Before Rantanen’s goal, MacKinnon spiced up the final stretch. Makar was hit from behind in front of the benches and MacKinnon tussled with, then fought Christian Fischer.
Makar turned at the last second and left himself exposed. He said he felt bad for putting himself in that position.
“To see the guys step up like that, that definitely means something to me,” the Calder Trophy finalist for the league’s top rookie said.
Game 5 by the numbers
9 - times the franchise has scored seven or more goals in a playoff game.
5 - times the team has scored seven or more goals in a playoff game since relocating to Denver.
2002 - the last time Colorado reached that benchmark. The Avalanche scored eight against San Jose on May 4, 2002.
3 - the number of power-play tallies for Colorado, and the number of Avalanche goals in the first and third periods.
10 - times Colorado has won a best-of-7 series it led 3-1 in 12 attempts.