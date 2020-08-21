It’s time for the Denver Nuggets to take one of those long, uncomfortable looks at themselves and their performance through three playoff games.
After the Utah Jazz won 124-87 on Friday afternoon and took a 2-1 lead in the first-round series, the Nuggets are halfway to heading home after a second consecutive blowout loss.
“Obviously our performance tonight was nowhere close to being good enough from an effort standpoint, from a competition standpoint, from a discipline standpoint,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
The Denver coach added that the final 4:11 of the second quarter, when the Nuggets cut the Jazz lead from 25 to 17 at halftime, was the only stretch where his team played with the intensity needed in the playoffs. By that point, however, the outcome was mostly decided — something the coach admitted. The Jazz used a 12-4 run to end the first quarter to open a double-digit lead and increased the advantage to 20 after an 11-2 run to start the second quarter.
“It was a wrap,” Malone said. “Everything after that — the second half, the last eight minutes of the second quarter — was just window dressing. We lost the game in that crucial stretch.”
Rudy Gobert hurt the Nuggets early, posting 20 points and 11 rebounds in the first half and finishing with 24 and 14, respectively. Mike Conley, in his first game back after leaving the bubble, hit all but one of his eight attempts from 3-point range and scored a game-high 27 points, while Donovan Mitchell continued his strong start to the series with 20 points. The Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic’s 15 points.
“We had 11 free throw attempts. They had 26,” Jokic said. “That’s just (showing) that they were aggressive. They were attacking the basket. We were just kind of there.”
Malone said the Nuggets need to be more present, especially on defense.
“We talked about it going in, how we have yet to take anything away from them,” he said. “You can’t get beat from the 3-point line; you can’t get beat in the paint, and you can’t get beat on the glass. That’s just happening for three games now. We’ve been dominated in all three of those areas.”
Malone wasn’t thrilled about his offense scoring just 87 points, 11 of which came from promising reserve Bol Bol in the final nine insignificant minutes, but the coach said the root of the problem stems from a defense failing to create advantageous situations.
“The hard thing about it is we’re not getting any stops so we have to play against a set defense for 48 minutes,” Malone said. “When we do get stops, we’re not rebounding the ball, so we have to play against a set defense for 48 minutes. We are playing against a half-court defense the whole night. That is making it very hard.”
Frustration was obvious after another lopsided loss. Jokic declined to comment on the post-game scene: “I cannot say that,” the All-Star center said. “I mean, it’s a locker room thing,” while Jamal Murray repeated the same answer when consecutive questions attempted to gauge the team’s level of disappointment: “We just got blown out twice, so …”
The Nuggets have a day to reflect before they get a chance to even the series Sunday night.
“We got to look in the mirror and come back ready to play,” Murray said. “They’re playing out of their mind right now. They’re shooting the ball very well. They’re playing with a lot of confidence. It’s time for us to get ours back.”