DENVER - The Denver Nuggets won the first quarter for the first time this postseason in Tuesday’s Game 5 at the Pepsi Center, and the result was their first lead in a first-round playoff series against San Antonio.
A 26-19 advantage after 12 minutes helped produce to a 108-90 victory for Denver, the second seed in the West, and a 3-2 lead over the No. 7 Spurs.
The first 12 minutes was critical coming in for Denver coach Michael Malone.
“I think it’s important for us to win the first quarter, but not only to match their intensity and aggressiveness, but to exceed it,” Malone said during his pre-game press conference. “We have to come out with a hit-first mentality and hopefully that allows us to win that first quarter.”
The Nuggets trailed by five in each of the first two games of the series in Denver. It was worse in San Antonio, as Denver faced deficits of nine and 12 points to start the second quarters of Game 3 and 4, respectively.
Game 5 was much different, as the Nuggets got on the board with a dunk from Nikola Jokic before Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap hit 3-pointers to establish a 17-11 lead early. Denver would not trail the rest of the way.
“I think, overall, their competitiveness, they got five threes in the first quarter,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after his team fell behind in the best-of-seven series. “They just played well in every way.”
The Nuggets stretched their five-point advantage to a 53-42 lead at the half and put the game away behind a 32-21 advantage in the third quarter, an effort that was even better than the first for the winning coach.
“We didn’t relent. We stayed with it,” Malone said. “I thought our third quarter was one of our better quarters of the year. That was phenomenal. I just loved how the ball moved, how we defended, how we rebounded. We finally won the first quarter, and we finally won the rebounding battle.”
The 85-63 edge after three allowed reserves to handle much of the fourth quarter.
Murray finished with a game-high 23 points on 9 of 16 shooting, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Jokic nearly recorded another triple-double, finishing with a line of 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to go with two steals and a block. Five others finished in double figures for Denver: Harris (15), Millsap (14), Malik Beasley (11), Monte Morris (10) and Will Barton (17).
LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 17 points apiece.
The Nuggets will have a chance to advance to the second round of the playoffs in Game 6, which is scheduled for Thursday. A potential Game 7 would see the teams meet back in Denver on Saturday.
While Game 5 may have come easily for the Nuggets behind that strong start, the Denver coach warned his young team with little postseason experience about what’s to come when they return to San Antonio.
“This will be our first opportunity to close out a series,” Malone said. “Most of our guys haven’t been in this situation. All I told them was this ‘This will be the hardest game of your career. Closing out an opponent like San Antonio in their home gym is going to be one of the hardest things we’ve ever tried to do. We have to go down there and play the same way we’ve been playing.”