DENVER - DJ Paws, Pepsi Center’s disc jockey during Nuggets games, had the perfect song queued up when play stopped late Wednesday in Game 2 of a first-round series with Portland.
“Woah, we’re halfway there,” Bon Jovi’s voice boomed out of the Pepsi Center speakers.
“Woah, livin’ on a prayer.”
At the time, the Nuggets trailed by seven with roughly five minutes to play. With their comeback from a 17-point deficit more than halfway home, the Nuggets pulled within five and were a Nikola Jokic 3-pointer away from being down just two with 27 seconds to play, but their divine requests went unanswered in a 97-90 loss that sends the teams to Portland with a win apiece.
“I thought they were the aggressor in the first half,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “They were much more physical in the first half, but (I’m) extremely proud of our guys in the second half. We fought.”
Now, the Nuggets will need to win at least one on the road if they want to advance for a second consecutive series.
Like the Game 1 loss to San Antonio from the first round, the Nuggets could live with the looks they created, though they’ll hope to hit more shots in the Pacific Northwest.
Denver finished 34.7% from the field, including a 6 of 29 mark from deep. The 3-point shooting woes were especially painful with Portland sending more aggressive double teams toward Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
“When you can’t make shots, it’s going to be really effective,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Portland’s defense.
“In order to make them pay, you have to make shots.”
Denver led early, but the Trail Blazers, seeded third in the Western Conference, were up 28-23 after one and owned a 22-12 edge in the second quarter.
The Nuggets trailed by 14 to start the fourth and cut the gap to nine midway through the quarter on a dunk from the Serbian point-center, but the hosts failed to hit key looks the rest of the way.
“We couldn’t make shots,” Jokic lamented after the game. “Especially in the first quarter and first half, we provided a lot of open shots, really open and wide shots, we just didn’t make none of those.”
Jokic led the Nuggets with 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, while Jamal Murray added 15. Paul Millsap had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Portland got 20 points from CJ McCollum and 15 apiece from Enes Kanter and Rodney Hood, who hit a pair of 3-pointers off the bench. Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers star guard who scored a game-high 39 points a Nuggets win Monday, finished with 14 on 5-of-17 shooting.
“Everything we just took it up a level,” Lillard said. “I thought we wore them down in that first half even though we weren’t shooting the ball particularly well. Then in the second half, it was just a grind-it-out kind of game. In those games, you’ve got to just be the tougher team, you gotta want it more and then you’ve got to have a few plays go your way.”
Torrey Craig was responsible for pestering Lillard but had to leave early in the second quarter after taking an elbow to the face that left blood on the hardwood. Craig returned in the second half with a mask. Malone called the new starter his unsung hero of the game for keeping the Nuggets’ hopes, or prayers, alive until the final 20 seconds.
“What I love about him, that kid is not going to allow me to keep him off the court,” Malone said. “He goes into the game, first play he comes up with a rebound, he hits a 3 — I hope that’s contagious. … We did some good things, but not making shots over four quarters was really the big difference in the game. We played good defense, we outrebounded them by 11, we didn’t get hurt with points off turnovers, but couldn’t make a damn shot.”
Game 3 is scheduled for Friday in Portland.