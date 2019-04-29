DENVER – After waiting 10 years to play in this round, Denver sprinted into the action.
The Nuggets exploded with their highest-scoring effort in a month, dispatching the Portland Trail Blazers 121-113 late Monday night in Game 1 of this Western Conference semifinal series at the Pepsi Center.
From Gary Harris’ high-flying theatrics to another stat sheet filled by 7-foot do-everything center Nikola Jokic to an urgent-yet-loose, up-tempo flow on offense that led to 51 % shooting, this was Denver in its fully realized form that looked more than ready for the second round. And quite possibly beyond.
“It’s just fun playing basketball,” Jokic said, brushing aside the notion that he might be exhausted at this, for him, unprecedented point in the season. “When the game comes, it’s fun.”
Jokic, as usual, was the center of second-seeded Denver’s attack. The 24-year-old Serbian scored 37 points with nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Portland put him on the free-throw line 12 times. He made them all.
“We’ll be watching the video and trying to figure (out) something else,” Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said of defending Jokic.
Jamal Murray scored 23 points, as his offensive output continues to be the barometer of Denver’s success in the postseason. He also chipped in eight assists, two steals and just one turnover. Paul Millsap had 17, forcing Portland into double teams as the game progressed. Harris added 11, including two layups that dropped after he seemed to remain suspended in the air.
“They produce more quality looks,” Portland guard Damian Lillard said, describing the cutting action and ball movement in Denver’s offense. “They make it hard on you to get out there and take their shot away.”
Portland, the No. 3 seed, had the luxury of five days’ rest after it had finished Oklahoma City in five games in the first round. Denver, meanwhile, had to grind out a seven-game series against San Antonio that ended on Saturday.
“That was one of my biggest concern tonight,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “How would we react to that emotional hangover?”
The fresh legs and emotions didn’t work to the Trail Blazers advantage. The game was tied 32-32 as the teams ping-ponged across the court in the first quarter. Denver led by three at halftime, then stretched the lead to 10 late in the third quarter when it felt it became more effective defensively. The Nuggets forced 18 turnovers while committing 12.
Portland stayed in the game largely because of its early 3-point shooting, but that tapered off. It hit four 3s in the first quarter, three in the second and one in the third before firing a barrage in desperation in the fourth. Guard Damian Lillard scored 39 points and center Enes Kanter – whose availability remained questionable until the opening tip – had 26 points.
These teams will meet again at the Pepsi Center in Game 2 at 7 p.m. Wednesday.