Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne died Sunday in the 97th Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, officials confirmed in a news release.
"We mourn the tragic death of Carlin and he will remain in our hearts forever as part of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb family," the release said. "Carlin will be remembered as a warm-hearted mentor with a competitive spirit. He was a gentle and thoughtful man who touched everyone who met him. We will always remember his contagious smile and genuine love for sport."
Dunne, the motorcycle favorite from Santa Barbara, Calif., crashed his 2019 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Prototype near the finish line Sunday morning.
“There are no words to describe our shock and sadness. Carlin was part of our family and one of the most genuine and kind men we have ever known. His spirit for this event and love of motorcycling will be remembered forever as his passing leaves a hole in our hearts,” said Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America.
An ambulance was dispatched to the finish area after the crash. A Gazette reporter witnessed bike shrapnel going over the right edge of the road about 20 yards from the finish line.
Throughout the morning, riders had trouble with a small hump in the road near the summit. Multiple witnesses said they believed Dunne hit the bump at a high speed, which caused his front wheel to spin out.
This is the seventh death associated with the Hill Climb.
• Motorcycle racer Carl Sorensen, a 39-year-old father of one from Centennial, went off a cliff during a final practice run along a 3-mile stretch before the summit on the Thursday leading up to the 2015 race. A motorcycle racer for about 10 years, Sorensen had been hired to race a Ducati in 2015.
• Motorcycle racer Bobby Goodin, 54, succumbed to injuries after he wrecked his 2014 Triumph Daytona 675R moments after crossing the finish line on the summit in 2014.
• Race official Henry J. Bresciani, 67, of Colorado Springs died in 2005 after he was struck by a car during practice.
• Ralph Chandler Bruning Jr., 31, was killed in a 2001 practice when his Super Stock car went off the dirt road at 80 mph and struck a tree near a 20-foot embankment. The car landed on its top and part of the tree entered the car.
• Motorcycle racer Bill Gross died in 1982 when he was hit by another motorcyclist after he fell from his bike. He died that day from injuries to his liver.
• Driver Wallace Coleman died after he was injured during practice in 1921.