Michael Porter Jr. gave them something else to talk about after Game 5.
The Nuggets rookie was at the center of the action in the final minutes of Denver’s 111-105 win that forced a Game 6 on Sunday, just days after he was the subject of debate following his comments after a Game 4 loss. After the Nuggets fell behind 3-1 in the series Wednesday, Porter said the Nuggets offense needed to get more people involved, drawing criticism from commentators and fellow players.
“I stand by what I say. I didn’t mean it in any type of disrespectful way or anything like that,” Porter said. “Coaches and my teammates, they all know that. We talked as a team. Everybody was on the same page coming into today.”
While it didn’t look that way early - the Clippers led by 16 in the second quarter - the Nuggets figured it out late.
Paul Millsap’s 14-point third quarter got the Nuggets in striking range and a hot start to the fourth - Denver started the quarter 5 of 6 from 3-point range - gave the Nuggets their first lead with 7:06 to play. The Nuggets led by two with 1:11 left when Porter pulled up for 3 despite being scoreless in his first 20 minutes of playing time.
“Everybody knows it wasn’t the best shot selection, but something made me shoot it,” Porter said. “So, I shot it.”
“He caught it and he wasn’t really that open, but he hit it,” Jamal Murray said after scoring a team-high 26 points. “That was a crucial play.”
Porter didn’t settle for the offensive success. He followed up by blocking Ivica Zubac’s dunk attempt, grabbing a couple of big rebounds and going 4-4 from the free throw line in the final 22 seconds.
“Every time that kid shoots the ball, I think it’s going in. He has a picture-perfect shot, a smooth release and that three that he hit was huge,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “But I also felt the defense, the rebounding … just think about this, for a rookie playing in his first playoff experience, the growth that he’s shown on the defensive end of the floor from early in the Utah series to now in Game 5 against the Clippers. He still has lots of room for improvement on that end, but he is committed. He is bought in and he understands the importance of playing both ends. I give Michael a ton of respect.”
More established players carried the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 36 points on 12-of-24 shooting for Los Angeles, while Paul George added 26. Murray, who added eight rebounds and seven assists, and Nikola Jokic, who finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, combined for a series of 3-pointers that flipped a five-point deficit to start the fourth quarter into an eight point advantage. Leonard then led the Clippers back within two before Porter seemingly put his post-game comments from the previous game in the past.
“You don’t want to have an ego and just think you’re always right. I took what those guys said and I listened to it,” Porter said, when asked about the backlash. “Everybody has their opinion. That was blocked out before today, and everybody was on the same page.”
Now, the Nuggets are out for respect from others. While Murray said he doesn’t listen to anything going in on the outside, Malone said he heard the predictions the Nuggets would be sent home Friday.
“We’re not ‘Gone Fishing,’ yet,” Malone said, noting the popular “Inside the NBA” segment that shows an edited image of recently eliminated teams getting a start on their offseason vacations.
“I know everybody is excited about the Lakers playing the Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, but we’re hoping to have something to say about that.”