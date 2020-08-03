A budding star carried the Denver Nuggets to overtime where the team’s established star took over in a 121-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
Michael Porter Jr. scored 35 of his career-high 37 points in regulation, and Nikola Jokic put the finishing touches on a 30-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in overtime, scoring eight of the team’s 12 points in the extra period.
“In overtime, they had quite a few guys in foul trouble,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We wanted to try to get Steven Adams out of the game by going to Nikola time and time again. Our guys executed. We got him the ball, and Nikola did the rest.”
Porter’s production in regulation put the Nuggets in position to win their first seeding game. The former 14th-overall pick mixed efficiency and effort, scoring his points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and made all nine of his free throws, the last of which put the Nuggets up eight in the final 20 seconds of overtime. The best game of Porter’s young career was a far cry from his 11-point, one-rebound outing in a loss to Miami on Saturday.
“He had one rebound in that game. I think we’ve all grown accustomed to seeing Michael rebound at an elite level, and tonight he did that,” Malone said. “That’s who he is. He’s got tremendous size and length. He can score the ball — he’s got a soft touch. He does so in a very efficient manner, but he can also rebound at a very high level, and tonight we saw all those things put together.”
The Nuggets were again without Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Will Barton. Murray was listed as questionable on Sunday before being downgraded before Monday’s tipoff in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., which opened the door for Porter and Monte Morris to have expanded roles in the starting five.
“If he gets open, it’s easy to find him,” Jokic said after the 6-foot-10 22-year-old’s career afternoon.
“He had a great game, of course.”
The Thunder got 24 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 23 from Chris Paul and 20 from former Nugget Danilo Gallinari. Paul Millsap and Morris added 17 apiece for the Nuggets. Morris twice gave the Nuggets a one-point lead in the final 30 seconds of regulation, first on a driving layup and later on a pair of free throws with six seconds left.
“I think as a point guard, you have to set the tone, you have to be aggressive, you have to keep the defense honest, and I thought he did that,” Malone said. “They were overplaying Nikola so much that Monte found avenues to get to the basket.”
Paul split a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds left, tying the game at 109, and Troy Daniels missed a floater at the buzzer to send it to overtime. There, the Nuggets were in good hands.
“He’s our best player,” Malone said. “He’s the best center in the NBA, first-team all-NBA center, and when he’s aggressive, good things happen. He keeps the defense honest. When they start double-teaming, he’s a guy that can go out and give you 10 assists like he did tonight.”
The Nuggets are scheduled to play the third of their eight seeding games at 2 p.m. Wednesday when they take on a San Antonio team fighting for the Western Conference’s last playoff spot.
“We just need to continue to play like this, and good things are going to happen,” Jokic said.