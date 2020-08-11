Winnings ways restored, late theatrics notwithstanding.
The Rockies shook off the effects of their first back-to-back losses of the season with a strong start from Kyle Freeland and a monstrous eighth inning, topping Arizona 8-7 on Tuesday at Coors Field despite a nail-biting last-gasp rally from the visitors.
Charlie Blackmon collected three more hits, extending his hitting streak to 15 games and lifting his season average to .500 (34 for 68). He doubled and drove in a run during a six-run eighth that began with the teams locked in a 2-2 tie.
“I don’t anyone’s seen anything like this, I mean, this is madness what he’s doing at the plate and I hope he stays right where he is,” Freeland said of Blackmon. “It’s one of the most impressive things I’ve seen in this game at the big-league level.”
Garrett Hampson opened the pivotal eighth inning with a triple, Trevor Story singled him home, Blackmon plated Story, Nolan Arenado was intentionally walked, Daniel Murphy singled, Raimel Tapia hit a two-run double and Tony Wolters finished the run with an RBI single.
The offensive awakening – aside from a two-run home run from Arenado in the third – took a while to come, but the game was still there for the taking because of Freeland’s efforts. He went seven innings, giving up seven hits and two runs with two strikeouts and one walk.
Freeland is 4 for 4 in terms of producing strong starts as he continues to distance himself from 2019’s struggles. He has gone at least six innings in each start, giving up a total of seven earned runs. His season ERA stands at 2.45.
Carlos Estevez (1-0) earned the victory, working around a hit batter and walk to throw a scoreless eighth.
Arizona didn’t go away quietly, storming to three runs off Phillip Diehl and two more off Jairo Diaz before manager Bud Black went to Daniel Bard for the final out against Steven Vogt with runners at first and third.
For Bard, the save (his first since 2011), came against the team for which he served as a mental skills coach last year during his extended hiatus from playing.
“Great story there,” Black said. “When I handed him the ball, he said, ‘Let’s close this out.’ There was a calmness to him that, to me, was really cool.”
The victory ensured the Rockies (12-5) would remain in first place after the Los Angeles Dodgers had closed to within a half game in the NL East when Colorado dropped two straight.
The Rockies have won their first five series of the season, a streak that will be on the line when they conclude a three-game series with Arizona at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Antonio Senzatela (3-0, 2.65 ERA) will pitch for Colorado against the Diamondbacks Luke Weaver (0-3, 12.19).