The Denver Nuggets needed their bench to come up just a little bit bigger in a 124-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
The fourth quarter started with the teams tied at 88, and Denver coach Michael Malone let his second unit — Monte Morris, P.J. Dozier, Keita Bates-Diop, Bol Bol and Mason Plumlee — go up against Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James for the entire quarter. The Lakers had already locked up the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and the Nuggets were coming off a double-overtime win against Utah on Saturday.
“For us to sit our starters that whole fourth quarter and to have the guys on the bench out there giving them all they could handle and lose a heart-breaker, it’s always tough, but just so proud. I could not ask for a greater effort, greater focus, energy, whatever you want to call it,” Malone said.
“I thought it was off the charts, and that’s all you can ask for against a really good team is give yourself a chance.”
The bench unit gave the Nuggets a chance until the final seconds.
Denver reserve P.J. Dozier was fouled with just under five seconds to play and split his free throws to tie it at 121. The Lakers advanced the ball, executed an in-bounds play that produced a clean look for Kyle Kuzma, and the Lakers’ starting wing drained a 3-pointer over Bol’s outstretched arm with less than a second remaining for the win.
“It’s a big-time shot,” Morris said of his longtime friend and Monday’s foe. “We didn’t talk after the game, but I’m sure he’ll be texting me.”
James led all scorers with 29 points and added 12 assists, while Davis and Kuzma added 27 and 25, respectively.
Dozier finished as Denver’s leading scorer with 18 points, while Michael Porter Jr. (15), Jamal Murray (15), Morris (14), Paul Millsap (13), Nikola Jokic (12), Plumlee (11) and Bates-Diop (10) also reached double figures.
“I’ve always been a big PJ Dozier fan. I’ve always trusted him,” Malone said.
“He’s an NBA player, and he’s proving that in this bubble, and he’s proven that before this bubble.”
The Nuggets started Murray, Torrey Craig, Porter, Millsap and Jokic again with Gary Harris and Will Barton still sidelined by injuries. No starter played more than 26 minutes, and Dozier led the team, playing 27.
“I thought they did a great job,” Murray said of the reserves. “We had a couple of mishaps but we made up for it. Guys were trying to be in the right spots.”
The Lakers led 64-59 after a back-and-forth first half. Davis led all scorers with 17 points at the break, while James added 13 for the Lakers. Porter made all five of his first-half field goals and led the Nuggets with 13 points after two quarters with Millsap adding 11, but the game’s decisive moments were handled by the reserves.
“If you play hard and you compete, regardless of who’s available, good things will happen. And I think we saw that tonight,” Malone said. “The bench was great. Keita, Mase, P.J., Monte and Bol, phenomenal. We had the lead late, but LeBron does what LeBron does. ... Give them credit. They’re a really good basketball team.”
The Nuggets, third in the standings, will see another really good basketball team from Los Angeles on Wednesday when they return to action against the Clippers.