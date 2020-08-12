The Denver Nuggets know their first-round playoff opponent after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
The 124-111 loss locked the Nuggets into the third seed in the Western Conference and set up a first-round meeting with the Utah Jazz, a division rival. The Clippers secured the second seed with the win.
Nuggets’ coach Michael Malone hadn’t publicly flipped the switch to playoff preparation with one regular-season game, Friday’s contest against the reigning-champion Raptors, remaining.
“We got Toronto on Friday, one last opportunity for us to try to put forth a full 48-minute effort,” Malone said. “We’ve been really good in spurts. I thought in the first half the defense was tremendous. The second half, it was nowhere to be seen. So we’ll get ready for Utah in due time, if that indeed is our matchup, but I’m more worried about us. I’m more worried about the Toronto game.”
The Nuggets led 92-90 to start the fourth quarter after Jerami Grant went coast-to-coast for a left-handed dunk in the final seconds of the third quarter, but the Nuggets elected to sit their starters for the fourth quarter for the second straight game. The Clippers played their starters and won the final quarter 34-19. Malone said he didn’t consider playing his starting five — Jamal Murray, Torrey Craig, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic — in the fourth quarter when asked after the game.
“No, not at all,” Malone answered.
Grant scored a team-high 25 points for the Nuggets, Jokic finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists in 28 minutes of action. Porter Jr. added 11 points, while Murray and Craig put up 10 apiece.
The Clippers were led by Paul George’s 27 points, while Kawhi Leonard and Lou Williams added 26 and 23, respectively. Former Palmer High School standout Reggie Jackson finished with 10 points and four assists. The defense was at the top of Malone’s concerns afterward, something Murray seemed to understand.
“It’s stuff we’ve got to figure out,” Murray said. “We’ve got to talk more out there. There’s no crowd, there’s no fans, so we got to be more vocal.”
Malone also mentioned uncertainty surrounding the status of injured starters Gary Harris and Will Barton as the playoffs approach.
“They mean a lot to us. We hope we can get them back,” Malone said. “We’ll just take it one day at a time.”
The Nuggets’ coach took that same approach, publicly at least, when discussing future matchups, but his starting point-center took a moment to look forward to the series with Utah.
“I think it’s a very good matchup because it’s always kind of tough between us and them,” Jokic said. “So it’s going to be a really, really interesting series.”