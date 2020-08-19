The Denver Nuggets scrambled throughout Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, a 124-105 Jazz win, but the Nuggets weren’t panicking heading into Game 3.
The scrambling seemingly came from a desire to decrease Donovan Mitchell’s offensive output after Utah’s star guard went for 57 points in Denver’s overtime win in Game 1. The Nuggets were successful in that regard, holding Mitchell to 30 points which led all scorers. Mitchell’s teammates picked up the production after the Nuggets frequently sent two defenders his way in an attempt to get the ball out of the most dangerous hands in a Utah uniform.
“Anytime you put two guys on the ball, you’re going to give something up,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “He’s a hell of a player. We did a much better job on him tonight than in Game 1, but obviously you’ve got to give their bench credit.”
Jordan Clarkson scored 26 points off Utah’s bench while Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles added 19 and 18, respectively.
“They were shooting the ball really well,” Jokic said after Utah made 20 of 44 attempts from 3-point range. “Donovan made six 3s; Clarkson had it going.”
Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. scored 28 points apiece for the Nuggets. Porter Jr., a rookie, hit six of Denver’s 13 made 3-pointers in his second playoff game, some of which appeared to be tightly contested.
“I’m 6-10, I have a pretty high release, so I don’t really know what it looks like on TV, but it doesn’t feel like they have a hand in my face,” Porter said. “They feel like open shots.”
Jamal Murray, Denver’s go-to guy in Game 1, finished with 14 points after a slow start. Utah used Royce O’Neale as the primary defender on Murray instead of Ingles.
“They made some adjustments, and now it’s our turn to go make ours,” Murray said.
The Jazz created their separation in the second quarter, using a 22-6 run over the final 5:47 of the quarter to take a 61-48 lead to halftime. It only got worse after Utah scored 43 points in the third quarter.
“We guarded nobody,” Malone said of the third.
Mitchell scored a majority of his points in that quarter while also dishing out three of his eight assists.
“Some of our scrambles we had the wrong person scrambling,” Murray said. “That’s why it’s called a scramble, but that kind of messes up the rotation even more when you’ve got the wrong guy going out. We just got to limit how much we’re in rotations, play better one-on-one defense … Like I said, we just got to make some adjustments.”
The Nuggets will only have a day to find the right tweaks with Game 3 scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday. The Game 2 loss was the Nuggets first to the Jazz this season after a 3-0 record in the regular season and Monday’s win in the playoff opener.
“I told our team after Game 1 ‘It’s only one game,’” Malone said. “We don’t get too excited about it, and we’re not going to panic after a loss. Obviously, we give the Jazz a lot of credit. They turned it up. We did not play well. Their best players played well. We need our best players to play well. That’s the bottom line. This is the playoffs. We’ve got to find a way to respond in Game 3.”