The Vegas Golden Knights took down the Colorado Avalanche in the final seconds of overtime Saturday, securing the top seed in the Western Conference with a 4-3 win.
The Golden Knights will play the Chicago Blackhawks and the Avalanche will play the Arizona Coyotes in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, which begin next week.
Colorado split its two-game regular-season series with the Coyotes. It's been a while since the teams met as both games took place in the first month of the season.
Alex Tuch went in on a 2-on-1 during overtime with Sam Girard the Avalanche player back. Tuch’s deadly shot sailed in with 16 seconds left until the shootout.
It was the last of several odd-man rushes the Avalanche gave up in overtime.
“If we were expecting this thing to be easy then we’re in the wrong tournament,” coach Jared Bednar said.
“I thought we did a nice job for most of the night. I’m not really that disappointed in our game. I know we could have been better. It would have been nice to win. We didn’t and now we’re moving on.”
Jonathan Marchessault scored his second of the afternoon on a third-period penalty shot. Ryan Graves took out Marchessault’s feet on a clear breakaway. After the call, Marchessault slowed down before roofing it over Philipp Grubauer (22 saves).
That looked like it would hold up at the winner, but J.T. Compher gave the Avs more time.
Compher got his goal with 1:02 left in regulation and the Colorado net empty after doing most of the work on an earlier one. On the late equalizer, Nazem Kadri hit the crossbar but it stayed out. Compher batted it in.
Nathan MacKinnon cleaned up his own mess in the second period. His jawing at the officials earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Marchessault deflected in a Shea Theodore shot with the shaft of his stick on the ensuing power play.
Bednar questioned the necessity of the call.
“(MacKinnon) knows that he can’t be doing that at a key time in a playoff game and he’ll learn from it,” Bednar said.
About five minutes later, the bodies piled up in the Vegas crease during an Avalanche man advantage. The puck spit out to MacKinnon, who instead of firing into the mess, waited a moment, spun and deposited a goal into the empty net.
The Golden Knights had another brief lead wiped out. Nicholas Roy was determined to be the cause as Vegas took advantage of a scrambling Grubauer and went up 2-1.
Compher made a diving bid on Robin Lehner (32 saves) that came close, but Joonas Donskoi came out from behind the net to finish it off.
The Avalanche outshot the Golden Knights 10-5 in a tentative first period but failed to capitalize on a lengthy 5-on-3 before the break. Gabriel Landeskog dinged the post in one of their better chances.
Colorado led in overall shots 35-26.
“I think we were OK. We had the right intentions,” Bednar said. “But it wasn’t the best game that we’ve played so far.
“We just got caught sleeping on a couple of plays over the course of the night.”
The teams met twice during the regular season. Pavel Francouz was in net for both a 3-2 overtime win at home Oct. 12 and a 3-0 loss in Arizona on Nov. 2. Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist, including the overtime winner.
The Coyotes ousted the Nashville Predators in four games for their first postseason series win since 2012.
The Avalanche made quick work of the Coyotes in their only prior playoff meeting, advancing in five games in the 2000 Western Conference quarterfinals.