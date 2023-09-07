Air Force will travel south this week and play in an NFL stadium against a team that has just moved up to the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision.

Sound familiar?

This also describes scenario that played out in Sept. 2014, when the Falcons traveled to Atlanta’s Georgia Dome and faced Georgia State.

This time Houston is the destination, as Air Force will play in the Texans’ NRG Stadium against Sam Houston State at 6 p.m. Saturday.

That’s where Falcons’ coach Troy Calhoun says the similarities end.

“The difference is, you just look at where these guys already are,” Calhoun said of the Bearkats. “I mean, from the get-go, this is a bowl team. ... Their talent level is exceptional.”

Georgia State had added football in 2010 and quickly sped the ranks to FBS for the 2013 season. The program hadn’t gained traction on that short runway and sputtered to a 1-23 record in its first two years at college football’s top level. When Air Force visited, Georgia State had yet to register a win over an FCS team.

Sam Houston State comes at this from the opposite end of the spectrum, having won the FCS national championship in 2020 and eight conference championships since 2001.

The Bearkats played for the first time as a full-fledged FBS program last week and lost 14-0 at BYU, giving the new Big 12 program fits deep into the second half.

Sam Houston State is clearly in a better position to find early success at the FBS level than Georgia State did 10 years ago, but that makes looking back at that game all the more pertinent in part because it highlights the massive difference Air Force at home and Air Force on the road.

Georgia State, at that point, was for all intents and purposes still an FCS team. The Falcons have played 27 FCS programs, all at home, and have won each game. But winning at Georgia State was difficult. The Falcons escaped with a 48-38 victory but were outgained 549-539 in total yards.

When Georgia State visited Falcon Stadium two years later Air Force won in a blowout 48-14.

The home-road discrepancy turned up in the nonconference after that, too, as the Falcons lost at Florida Atlantic in 2018 then turned around and won the rematch three years later by 24 points.

What does all this mean? Perhaps nothing more than a warning to Air Force fans to perhaps adjust their expectations. Sam Houston State in 2023 is clearly a better program than Georgia State in 2014, but then again, Air Force in 2023 is a better program than Air Force in 2014. The Falcons had gone just 2-10 in 2013 and 6-7 the year before that. The current Falcons are riding a run of 10 or more wins in three consecutive full seasons.

The trip to Georgia State showed that anybody can hang with Air Force when the Falcons are on the road, and Sam Houston State doesn’t figure to be an exception.