DENVER - The massive, four-sided video board above the Pepsi Center court briefly showed the NBA playoff picture as fans found their seats Wednesday before the Nuggets’ third-to-last home game of the regular season.
At the bottom of the graphic, No. 2 Denver was paired with No. 7 San Antonio.
Below, the Nuggets and Spurs wrapped up warmups ahead of their final meeting of the regular season — a 113-85 Nuggets win. The win pulled the Nuggets within 1.5 games of Western Conference leaders Golden State with four games to play. The loss dropped the Spurs into eighth, a half game behind Oklahoma City with three games to play.
Should the two teams meet in the first round, Nuggets coach Michael Malone would take a showing like Wednesday’s when the Nuggets had 41 assists on 47 field goals, earning a split in the season series with the Spurs as each team won its two games at home.
“We shoot the ball well because they’re playing for each other,” Malone said. “We had so many examples of guys passing up good shots to get great (ones).”
San Antonio was held to 38% shooting from the field compared to 54% for the hosts.
“When you play defense like that you’re going to give yourselves a chance,” Malone said.
San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich didn’t like what he was seeing early, or perhaps he had no interest in showing the Nuggets’ coaching staff any more, as he was ejected 63 seconds into the action.
“Are you serious?” Popovich jokingly asked after joining Malone’s postgame media scrum. “That person, he must’ve hit somebody. Did somebody get hit tonight?”
The Nuggets delivered the early blow as Murray blocked Derrick White’s shot on San Antonio’s first possession and then hit Will Barton for a 3-pointer. Nikola Jokic then hit Murray on back cut for a one-handed slam. Jokic needed just one more assist for a triple-double, finishing with 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the floor with 11 rebounds and nine assists. Murray added a team-high 11 assists to go with 14 points and six rebounds.
“Everybody’s moving the ball,” Murray said. “Everybody got a look, got to the rim, got to the free-throw line, got a lot of open 3s. We just played the way we wanted to play.”
After the 5-0 Nuggets start, Popovich called a timeout and berated the officials.
The Nuggets led 28-24 after one and stretched the advantage to 61-43 at the half behind nine second-quarter points from Monte Morris. Morris finished with 19 off the bench, as did Malik Beasley. Barton and Gary Harris added 11 apiece, giving the Nuggets six players in double figures.
“A lot of guys contributed to a big win for us,” Malone said.
LaMarcus Aldridge and Lonnie Walker IV finished with 16 points apiece for the visitors. Walker did most of his damage in the fourth after the Nuggets’ lead stretched to 22 points through three.
Beasley capped the win with a posterizing dunk over Spurs reserve Drew Eubanks in the final minute. After the recent birth of his first child, Beasley looked fresh but didn’t want to disclose how much sleep he’s been getting.
“I’d rather not say because I don’t want that to be used against me,” he said with a smile.
While Malone and the Nuggets might want to get the key reserve’s sleep schedule more solid by the playoffs, Wednesday’s showing was a step in the right direction after losses to Washington and Golden State.
“This is a team that we envisioned going into the postseason,” Malone said. “That’s going to allow us to be a really dangerous team because we played at a high level on both ends of the floor.”